Junior NTR to Prabhas, BJP woos Telugu star power for Telangana, Andhra booster

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will meet the family members of the veteran Telugu actor and former Union minister U V Krishnam Raju, who passed away last Sunday, and attend a condolence meeting for him in Hyderabad on September 16. During this visit, Singh will also meet Raju’s nephew, Prabhas, a leading Telugu cinema actor who starred in the blockbuster film “Baahubali”.

As the BJP MP, Raju had moved a motion in the Lok Sabha for introduction of a private member bill, The Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Bill, 2000, which the then MP Yogi Adityanath had first introduced a year earlier seeking a complete ban on the slaughter of cows. The motion was put to vote and adopted. Raju had also been the Union minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

Raju’s condolence event would provide an opportunity to the BJP to connect with Prabhas, who has a huge fan-following in the two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Raju had introduced Prabhas not only to the Telugu film industry but also to the BJP, taking him to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. However, Prabhas has stayed away from politics so far.

Prabhas will be the second Telugu film star the BJP has sought to reach out to in recent days. On August 21, Union home minister Amit Shah met Telugu film star Junior NTR, the grandson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N T Rama Rao, in Hyderabad during his day-long visit to Telangana. Junior NTR starred in the Telugu blockbuster film “RRR”.

One of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry, Prabhas, who is the son of film producer U Suryanaryana Raju, belongs to the influential Kshatriya community. Some of the top construction and business magnates, including former Satyam head B Ramalinga Raju, belong to this predominantly business community, which is not known to lean towards any particular political party.

However, given Prabhas’ huge popularity among the youth and his projection by his fans as their caste icon, the BJP could leverage his star appeal to its advantage if the party could convince him to hop onto its bandwagon.

With Prabhas on the one hand and NTR Junior, who belongs to the powerful Kamma community which supports the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with his many fan clubs showcasing him as their caste icon, on the other, the BJP would hope to make an outreach to two influential Telugu communities.

Advertisement

Junior NTR, whose father N Harikrishna was a TDP MLA and Rajya Sabha member, had campaigned for the TDP during the 2009 general elections. He has leaned towards the party founded by his grandfather but has steered clear of active politics so far.

The BJP, which already has an alliance with actor-politician K Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Andhra Pradesh, is hoping that if the party could get the star duo on board it could boost its political fortunes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which are slated for the Assembly polls in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Barring N T Rama Rao who founded the TDP and went on to become the chief minister, the stints of Telugu film stars in politics have not been remarkable, and their political influence has proved to be inconsequential so far.

Advertisement

Another leading Telugu film star K Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party and tried to rally the support of his influential Kapu community but his party eventually folded up. In the 2008 Assembly elections, Chiranjeevi’s party won 18 of 294 seats in undivided Andhra Pradesh, and while he won from Tirupati he lost from Palacole in West Godavari, his home district.

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi’s brother, has floated the JSP in 2014 and himself lost from Gajuwaka and Bhimvaram in the 2019 Andhra Assembly polls, although his party won one seat. In the 2014 Assembly elections, he campaigned for the then TDP-BJP alliance, which might have provided an edge to the TDP which won that election by a slender margin.

Firebrand actress S Vijayashanti had floated the Talli Telangana Party which later folded up, even as she switched from the BJP to the TRS to the Congress – and finally back to the BJP now.

Popular actor N Balakrishna, son of N T Rama Rao, has won from the Hindupur Assembly constituency twice on the TDP ticket, but has little influence outside his constituency.