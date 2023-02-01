NPP candidate switches to BJP, puts spotlight on ruling alliance’s strained ties

At a time when most parties in Meghalaya have named their candidates for the Assembly polls scheduled on February 27, the National People’s Party’s (NPP) Ranikor candidate, Martin Danggo, joined the BJP Wednesday.

Danggo’s formal induction into the BJP, the NPP’s ruling alliance partner, comes after he reportedly met North East Democratic Alliance convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last week, and after a large number of his supporters from Ranikhor gathered at the BJP office in Shillong and joined the party. Danggo claimed he had been “pushed” by his supporters to join the BJP too.

Talking to reporters after joining the BJP, Danggo said: “It is not my will alone. All my leaders are present here. On January 30, all my leaders gathered and announced their resolve that I should resign from the NPP and join the BJP… I have just obeyed the decision they made.” The BJP is yet to announce its candidate list but it is likely to give a ticket to Danggo.

Danggo’s switch to the BJP is a further manifestation of the strained relationship between the BJP and NPP. They contested and won together in 2018, but are fighting all the 60 seats on their own this time around.

Danggo is a five-time MLA from Ranikor. He had won the seat in 2018 as a Congress candidate, but it fell vacant when he resigned to join the NPP the same year. A bypoll was subsequently held in August that year. Pius Marwein of the United Democratic Party (UDP) – the NPP’s Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government ally – ended up winning the seat.