Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra Day 14: Rahul Gandhi meets industry, SME stakeholders, raises demonetisation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets transgender community during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala, Wednesday (PTI)

Taking his Bharat Jodo Yatra through Kochi, the commercial hub of Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday said that demonetisation and introduction of GST were not mistakes but “deliberate attempts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to destroy small-scale industries and organised sector”.

During his interaction with stakeholders from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the 14th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul said: “Apart from unemployment, concentration of economic power and economic wealth in a few hands is a serious issue. Industry after industry, one or two firms control the economic activities. This concentration of economic wealth and power is a deliberate move by Modi.”

“His (Modi’s) job was to clear the way for big businesses. He did it by dividing the country and its people, by spreading hatred, anger and violence, so that people were distracted from what was actually happening,” Rahul said.

During an interaction with prominent persons of civil society, Rahul said the Congress is less centralised than the BJP. “People can speak openly in Congress. Difference of opinions is not a weakness, but a sign of strength,” he said at a meeting with around 50 persons.

Rahul also interacted with transgenders and IT professionals. A delegation also sought his intervention to help rubber farmers tide over the crisis due to slump in prices.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will go through the State covering a distance of 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

With PTI inputs

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:11:02 am
