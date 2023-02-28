scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
‘Where do we live? India or North Korea?’: Opp leaders on Prasar Bharati’s new news provider

The parties have pointed to Hindusthan Samachar's long links with right-wing outfits to question the Prasar Bharati move. It was set up by Shivram Shankar Apte, among the founders and the first General Secretary of the RSS-affiliate VHP.

Prasar Bharati cancelled its subscription to Press Trust of India (PTI), the nonprofit cooperative of Indian newspapers, in 2020.
Opposition parties have criticised the signing of a two-year contract by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati with Delhi-based news agency Hindusthan Samachar for providing news content to Doordarshan and All India Radio.

Calling it an attempt to saffronise news and silence dissent, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said “secular and democratic forces must unite to resist such communal schemes”.

“Finally. Best to merge Prasar Bharati and BJP,” Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, who was the CEO of Prasar Bharati from 2012 to 2016, under the UPA government, said.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted: “DD & AIR will exclusively broadcast as ‘news’ only the content fed by RSS!”

“Instead of granting autonomy to Prasar Bharati, GoI (Government of India) has decided to bring it under RSS heel,” Thomas Isaac, a member of the party’s Central Committee, said.

“Where do we live? India or North Korea?” posted the state secretary of the Telangana Youth Congress, Ramshetty Vishnu.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi told The Indian Express that the contract has just been renewed and what tilted the scales towards Hindusthan Samachar compared to other agencies is the fact that it’s the only wire service that offers news content in multiple Indian languages, while most other wire services are limited to English and Hindi.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 09:40 IST
