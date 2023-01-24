No statehood promise, TIPRA Motha says ready to contest on own

WITH no written assurance from any party over its demand for a separate state, the TIPRA Motha Monday said it was ready to contest 50-55 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly on its own. At the same time, it seemed to keep doors open for an alliance saying the party would accept proposals for the Greater Tipraland issue from the Government of India, if any.

“We aim to cross the absolute majority mark on our own. The party leadership is finalising the candidate list. For every TIPRA warrior, our people and party are supreme, and the decision of chairperson Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma in regard to the Assembly elections will be acceptable to all,” Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.

The Motha said it planned to field candidates from all communities and religions, across reserved and non-reserved seats.

The leading tribal party of the state, the Motha has held two rounds of discussions with the BJP’s tribal ally, IPFT, at Guwahati in the last few days, for the merger of the two parties. Since the last elections, several IPFT MLAs have resigned and switched to the Motha, which rules the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

With 20 seats in the state reserved for Scheduled Tribes, all parties, from the CPI(M) and Congress to the BJP, have been trying to forge an alliance with the Motha. Pradyot Debbarma’s recent discussions with the BJP had triggered speculation that it might align with the ruling party, though it has often underlined differences between them.

In a message to party workers Monday, Debbarma promised a candidate list in a day or two and urged party activists to be ready and stay united to fight the elections alone if needed.

The Congress and Left, which have already announced that they will contest together, began talks Monday to decide seat adjustment and finalise candidates. A senior Left leader claimed they had reached “significant” decisions, and that a formal briefing on the list might be held Tuesday.