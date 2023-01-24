scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

No statehood promise, TIPRA Motha says ready to contest on own

Holds a door open, says will accept proposals for Greater Tipraland from Govt, if any

A delegation led by IPFT president and state minister Prem Kumar Reang with TIPRA chief Pradyot Kishore in Guwahati on Saturday. Courtesy: Twitter @PradyotManikya
Listen to this article
No statehood promise, TIPRA Motha says ready to contest on own
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

WITH no written assurance from any party over its demand for a separate state, the TIPRA Motha Monday said it was ready to contest 50-55 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly on its own. At the same time, it seemed to keep doors open for an alliance saying the party would accept proposals for the Greater Tipraland issue from the Government of India, if any.

“We aim to cross the absolute majority mark on our own. The party leadership is finalising the candidate list. For every TIPRA warrior, our people and party are supreme, and the decision of chairperson Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma in regard to the Assembly elections will be acceptable to all,” Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.

The Motha said it planned to field candidates from all communities and religions, across reserved and non-reserved seats.

The leading tribal party of the state, the Motha has held two rounds of discussions with the BJP’s tribal ally, IPFT, at Guwahati in the last few days, for the merger of the two parties. Since the last elections, several IPFT MLAs have resigned and switched to the Motha, which rules the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Real & Reel Heroes
Delhi Confidential: Real & Reel Heroes
Finetuning the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Finetuning the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...

With 20 seats in the state reserved for Scheduled Tribes, all parties, from the CPI(M) and Congress to the BJP, have been trying to forge an alliance with the Motha. Pradyot Debbarma’s recent discussions with the BJP had triggered speculation that it might align with the ruling party, though it has often underlined differences between them.

In a message to party workers Monday, Debbarma promised a candidate list in a day or two and urged party activists to be ready and stay united to fight the elections alone if needed.

The Congress and Left, which have already announced that they will contest together, began talks Monday to decide seat adjustment and finalise candidates. A senior Left leader claimed they had reached “significant” decisions, and that a formal briefing on the list might be held Tuesday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 05:07 IST
Next Story

From today, 3-day celebration to mark UP Divas with awards & new schemes

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close