No rival, no suspense, no problem: Sunetra Pawar’s unusual campaign debut in Baramati

While her supporters milled about outside her Baramati residence, Sunetra Pawar sat through video meetings with bureaucrats on Tuesday morning. No handshakes with prospective voters, no tea with workers, no last-minute strategizing on the last day of campaigning for the Baramati Assembly seat. When she finally emerged with her son Parth, she waved them toward the rally ground. “She’s too busy,” Parth told the waiting crowd. “We’ll meet you there.”

It was an odd scene for the final day of campaigning. But in Baramati, few see this election as a contest. Sunetra Pawar will face off against 22 independents with no major political party fielding a candidate against her for the August 23 election.

The Pune district seat, with an electorate of 3.56 lakh, has been held by the Pawar family since 1967. First by Sharad Pawar for six terms, and later by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who represented it eight times from 1991 until his death on January 28 in an airplane crash at Baramati. His passing has brought Sunetra Pawar into the fray, but for many residents, the outcome is all but certain. The only question, they say, is the margin of victory and whether it can, in any way, reflect what the town feels it has lost.

Maharashtra CM on the last day of the last campaign of Baramati Bypolls. (Express Photo) Maharashtra CM on the last day of the last campaign of Baramati Bypolls. (Express Photo)

There is a certain symmetry to Sunetra’s entry into electoral politics. Ajit Pawar himself first came to Baramati through a bypoll in 1991, vacating his Lok Sabha seat for his uncle Sharad Pawar who had decided to move to Delhi. Now, three decades later, it is Sunetra who is walking the same path.

“Ajit dada used to hold only two rallies for his own campaign, one to start and one on the last day,” said Kiran Taware, NCP leader from Baramati.

Sunetra Pawar has, in many ways, followed in her late husband’s footsteps, holding her first rally on April 8 soon after being announced as the candidate, and a second on Tuesday. The contrast in their styles, however, has been striking. Where Ajit Pawar was known for his boisterous presence and ease with words, Sunetra appeared more measured and soft-spoken, reading from prepared notes and occasionally fumbling amidst the presence of senior leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP figures such as Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chhagan Bhujbal.

At the other end of the dais — and despite the ongoing political rift within the Pawar family — stood Supriya Sule, attending the rally in a gesture of familial backing. The family reconciliation has been swift and striking. Sharad Pawar, who had called Sunetra an “outsider” as recently as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when she contested against his daughter Supriya Sule, is learned to have personally reached out to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi to persuade them to withdraw their candidate from Baramati. Supriya Sule, too, was instrumental in pushing the Congress party to follow through. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar campaigned independently, reaching out to local leaders and voters.

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Maharashtra CM on the last day of the last campaign of Baramati Bypolls. (Express Photo) Maharashtra CM on the last day of the last campaign of Baramati Bypolls. (Express Photo)

Addressing the public rally on Tuesday, Sunetra struck an emotional note, saying it felt difficult to campaign without her late husband by her side. “I stand here not just as a candidate, but to preserve the lifelong bond we share with Baramati. Baramati is my strength, and all of you are my family,” she said. Holding back tears, she described Baramati as central to her husband’s life, adding that he regarded every voter with deep reverence.

She also, for the first time, addressed doubts surrounding the aircraft accident that claimed his life. “Many people have questions about the accident, and so do I,” she said, adding that she had raised the issue with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. Referring to assurances by Chief Minister Fadnavis in the Assembly, she said she was firm that those responsible must face strict punishment, and that both the state and centre were cooperating in the investigation.

Thanking organisations and supporters, Sunetra positioned herself as a “servant of the people” rather than a politician. She credited Sharad Pawar for laying Baramati’s foundation and said Ajit Pawar had built upon it. “This turnout reflects the respect and love people have for him. My grief is immense. I have lost everything. But seeing his followers, I am trying to move forward,” she said, adding that while no one could replace him, she would strive to carry forward his legacy.

Maharashtra CM on the last day of the last campaign of Baramati Bypolls. (Express Photo) Maharashtra CM on the last day of the last campaign of Baramati Bypolls. (Express Photo)

She vowed to fulfil his unfinished vision. “For 35 years, you have given him record victories. Today, I stand here to continue that legacy,” she said, ending with a reminder of his oft-repeated advice: no election is small, and every contest must be taken seriously.

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When Ajit Pawar first contested the Baramati Assembly seat in the 1991 bypoll, he secured a staggering 90.43% of the vote. Over the decades, the family’s dominance remained formidable, with vote shares ranging between 83.80% and, at its lowest, 66.32% — the latter recorded in the 2024 election when he faced his nephew Yugendra Pawar amid peak intra-family rivalry. Now, with both factions of the NCP setting aside differences to rally behind Sunetra, attention has shifted to whether she can match, or surpass, the vote share her husband once secured.

The NCP’s well-oiled election network, built over decades under Ajit Pawar’s leadership, remains firmly in place. In a bid to boost the victory margin, the party has set up a centralised war room, which is seen as an unusual move in what is otherwise seen as a low-intensity contest. “Nearly 175 office-bearers have been working from the war room since March 30, covering 118 villages and 40 urban wards,” said Umesh Patil, who is overseeing operations.

On the ground, though, it is the enduring emotional connection with Ajit Pawar that overshadows everything else. “He developed Baramati into what it is today. If that legacy has to continue, power must remain with the family,” said Amol Kate from Katewadi. “We know what is good for Baramati and who can maintain its pace of development,” said local shopkeeper Ajinath Phadatare.

For party worker Vaishali Nagwade from Daund, the stakes feel personal. “Winning is certain, but more importantly, the Pawar family’s legacy must continue. The system built over the years should not be disrupted,” she said. In Baramati, it seems, this bypoll was never really about a contest. It was always about continuity.