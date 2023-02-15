No problems in any post-poll pact with TIPRA: CPM stresses again as campaign ends

Signalling its interest in striking a deal with the TIPRA Motha in a post-poll scenario, the CPI(M) said Tuesday that it has “no problem” with an adjustment with the tribal party if needed.

Speaking to reporters at a press event organised by the Agartala Press Club, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, a chief minister contender, said that “anything needed for the state and country could happen in a post-poll scenario”.

At the same time, he asserted that the Left-Congress partnership would get the majority. “We have observed in the last few days that the Left-Congress alliance will succeed in securing an absolute majority. We believe the BJP-led alliance will be reduced to single digits,” he said.

Chaudhary added: “Efforts were made to get the Motha on board the Opposition bandwagon, but Pradyot Debbarma (the TIPRA Motha leader) did not join, though he indirectly gave a message to defeat the BJP… The Communist party would still have no problem in finalising any post-poll adjustment with TIPRA Motha if such a situation arises.” He added that the Motha has influence in the 20 tribal-reserved seats.

Describing the understanding with the Congress, Chaudhary said the two parties shared differences of ideology but have come together to “restore democracy” in the state.

“The main issue at stake here is whether democracy will prevail here, whether democracy that was not working here for five years, will be restored. If democracy and the Constitution are not present, how will ideology or organisational programmes be held?” he said.

Listing out poll promises made in the Left Front’s manifesto, Chaudhury claimed that the BJP’s promises from its 2018 Vision Document “fell flat”. “None of the lakhs of employment promises including filling up 50 thousand vacant posts were delivered. Instead, the livelihood of many were snatched,” he said.

He added that elections in Tripura were being held in an “unforeseen situation” where “people are fixing political agendas” instead of “fighting on issues”.

The Left Front has fielded 47 candidates out of which 43 are from the CPI(M), one each from the CPI, Forward Bloc, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). It has also supported a human rights activist and lawyer contesting as an Independent. The Congress is contesting 13 seats as per its arrangement with the Left.

The TIPRA Motha has fielded 42 candidates, including in the 20 tribal seats it holds influence in.

The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded 55 candidates and allotted five ST-reserved seats for ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). On one seat, the two will have a friendly contest.