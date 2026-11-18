The 9.76 km Kachhi dargah-Bidupur bridge over the river Ganga, one of India’s longest bridges, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bihar on November 21, a day after the current NDA government in the state marks its first anniversary.

The bridge, officially called “Nitish Setu”, has become embroiled in a political controversy for being named after Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and former chief minister, a key ally of the BJP-led NDA.

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After the NDA’s return to power in the wake of its victory in the November 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish was sworn in as the CM for a record 10th time, but he stepped down from his post in April 2026 after moving to the Rajya Sabha, paving the way for BJP leader Samrat Choudhary to take over as the CM.

Samrat has defended the new Ganga bridge’s name as an “acknowledgement of the big contributions” made by Nitish to the Rs 5,000 crore project.

The Opposition leaders have however pushed back, castigating the government’s move. RJD leader and Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP), Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, said that naming a bridge after a living person would look “awkward”, even as his sister Rohini Acharya demanded that the bridge be instead named after their father and RJD founder Lalu Prasad, or called “Social Justice Setu”.

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The bridge, officially called “Nitish Setu”, has become embroiled in a political controversy for being named after Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and former chief minister, a key ally of the BJP-led NDA. (Image source: I&PRD, Bihar) The bridge, officially called “Nitish Setu”, has become embroiled in a political controversy for being named after Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and former chief minister, a key ally of the BJP-led NDA. (Image source: I&PRD, Bihar)

Mega project

The extradosed, cable-stayed bridge spans the Ganga between the Patna and Vaishali districts. It was envisaged to tackle the chronic traffic congestion and ease the heavy structural strain on the ageing Mahatma Gandhi Setu, which connects South and North Bihar.

Linking Kachhi dargah on the river’s southern bank in Patna to Bidupur on its northern bank in Vaishali, the six-lane project spans a 19.76 km stretch, which includes the 9.76 km bridge alongside 10 km approach roads.

The project became partially operational in June 2025, when its initial 4.57 km stretch was opened, connecting Kachhi dargah to the riverine island of Raghopur Diara, which is part of Tejashwi’s Assembly constituency.

The project’s second phase connects Raghopur to Bidupur. The residents of the Diara region have always relied on pontoon bridges and boats to commute to Patna and Hajipur.

With substantial financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank, the full-scale construction on the bridge began in mid-2017. The project posed major engineering challenges, including the Ganga’s wide, shifting alluvial riverbed, severe seasonal flooding, and the need to maintain wide navigational spans for inland waterway vessels. Overcoming these hurdles required sinking 67 massive pillars anchored by deep bored piles reaching up to 60 mts below the riverbed.

NDA vs Oppn

The BJP leadership’s bid to showcase the bridge as a major accomplishment of the NDA government seems to be also aimed at appeasing the JD(U). The relations between the two allies have been strained following the JD(U)’s poor performance in the recent MLC polls in which it could win only one seat, with the BJP, RJD and Independents bagging two seats each and the JSP winning one seat. The BJP had then faced some heat from the JD(U) camp for allegedly failing to support its partner.

Reacting to the bridge naming row, Tejashwi said: “It is their government; they can name the bridge after anyone. But we have seldom heard of any bridge or project named after a living person. It simply suggests that Nitish Kumar is being treated as a thing of the past by the NDA.”

Rohini Acharya, in an X post, said: “The Raghopur Bridge should be named either the ‘Social Justice Bridge’ or named after Lalu ji… It is common knowledge that respected Lalu ji made sustained, meaningful, and grassroots efforts for the all-round development of the Raghopur Diara area and to connect the region to the mainstream through the bridge. Now, a decision has been made to attribute the construction of the historic Raghopur Bridge to ‘others’ to claim political credit, which is regrettable.”

Defending the government’s decision, CM Samrat said: “The DPR of the bridge was prepared in 2012, and its foundation was laid before the 2015 Assembly polls by then CM Nitish Kumar. It is all because of the major contributions of Nitish Kumar that such a mega project has become a reality. We have called it Nitish Setu as a mark of acknowledgement for his contributions to this project, and we continue to seek his guidance.”

JD(U) leader and Minister Shravan Kumar thanked the Samrat government for naming the bridge after Nitish, calling it “a fitting acknowledgement of the leader who engineered Bihar’s infrastructure turnaround”.