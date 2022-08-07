scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks

Bihar CM recovering from Covid, has events lined up today, tomorrow

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
Updated: August 7, 2022 1:56:10 pm
JD(U) sources said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was upset over "overt political posturings" by the central BJP leadership at a two-day national meeting. (Express File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Sources close to the CM said Nitish, who recently recovered from Covid, wants to avoid travel as “a matter of precaution”.

This is the fourth Central meeting since July 17 that the Bihar CM has stayed away from, amid strained relations with ally BJP. On Sunday, one of its senior most leaders, R C P Singh, who had run afoul with Nitish over accepting a Cabinet berth at the Centre, quit the JD(U).

While Nitish joined Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao in staying away from the NITI Aayog meeting, he was scheduled to attend a ‘National Handloom Day’ function in Patna on Sunday, along with Deputy CM Tarkiahore Prasad and Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

Also Read |RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard

Nitish also has a Janata Durbar on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Earlier, he kept away from a meeting of CMs called on July 17 over matters concerning the national flag, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On July 22, Nitish chose not to attend the farewell dinner hosted by PM Modi for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. On July 25, he also skipped the swearing-in of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu as President.

JD(U) sources said Nitish was upset over “overt political posturings” by the central BJP leadership at a two-day national meeting of all its frontal organisations held in Patna on July 30-31. Even though Shah talked about “contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly polls in alliance with the JD(U)”, the Bihar CM noted that several second-rung leaders continued to talk “too much about repeal of Article 370 and nationalism”, issues that Nitish is not comfortable with.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Nitish reportedly also wants to send a message over Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s “inept handling” of the concluding function of the Assembly’s centenary celebrations on July 12, which was attended by Modi. Nitish’s name had been missing from the invitation card for the event, issued by the Speaker, a BJP MLA.

A BJP leader admitted that Nitish not attending the NITI Aayog meeting did not send a good signal. Only CMs are members of governing councils of NITI Aayog, besides the PM and some other members.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 01:54:48 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Akasa Air starts ops in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Akasa Air starts ops in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement