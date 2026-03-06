‘I am not leaving Bihar’: Nitish to JD(U) ranks amid unease, anger; Nishant set to join party

A day after Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, clearing decks for a new CM – expectedly from the BJP – Nitish sent out a message to his party leaders and workers that he was “not going anywhere and would continue to guide the party and take stock of the state government’s functioning”.

With a chorus of demand growing for Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar’s entry into the JD(U), the party’s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha announced that Nishant would formally join the party very soon and would later go on an extensive tour of Bihar to understand and assess the “best practices of governance”. Nishant is also likely to be inducted as a Deputy CM in the new government following Nitish’s exit.

Amid unease and resentment among a section of the JD(U) over the CM’s shift to the Upper House and several party leaders’ demand that he should reconsider his decision, Nitish called a meeting of the JD(U) MLAs, MLCs and MPs Friday.

A group of workers from Sitamarhi sat outside the CM House in Patna with their emotional messages for Nitish on the postcards. One of the postcards read: “It is a betrayal of the 2025 mandate”. Another postcard said when there was the NDA’s slogan before the November 2025 Assembly polls that “2025 se 2030, phir se Nitish (From 2025 to 2030, Nitish will be at helm again)”, why was then “Nitish Kumar leaving them midway”.

The party MLAs and MPs pressed for Nishant’s induction, saying that he alone can “keep the party together”. (Express Photo) The party MLAs and MPs pressed for Nishant’s induction, saying that he alone can “keep the party together”. (Express Photo)

Some angry party workers also threw black ink on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters to lodge their protest. Several party leaders were also seen weeping outside Nitish’s residence.

Addressing the “emotional” JD(U) leaders and legislators, Nitish said: “I am not going anywhere, I will divide my time between Bihar and Delhi. I would continue to work for the progress of Bihar as usual. I will continue to guide the party and take stock of the government’s functioning. I would also travel to districts which were not covered during my recent Samriddhi Yatra”.

The party MLAs and MPs pressed for Nishant’s induction, saying that he alone can “keep the party together”. JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told reporters after the meeting: “When there was a proposal of entry of Nishant Kumar into politics, it was received with thunderous clappings. Nishant Kumar would formally join the party in a couple of days.”

Sanjay Jha announced during the meeting that “Nishant would join the party and travel around the state”.

JD(U) minister Shravan Kumar, who had long been demanding Nishant’s entry into politics, said, “As most of us were emotional and asked Nitish Kumar to reconsider his decision, he tried to comfort us by saying that he would continue to be accessible to his party workers as usual. He said he had nursed a desire to represent the Rajya Sabha as well after having been a member of the Lok Sabha, Bihar Assembly, and Legislative Council.”

Shravan added: “Finally, Nishant Kumar is joining politics. The party needs Nishant.”

JD(U) MLA Vinay Choudhary said with a choked voice: “We did want Nishant to come to politics, but with Nitish in Bihar… We are hard pressed to convince people about Nitish Kumar’s surprising decision. People on the ground are asking questions from us. But we will abide by the words of our supreme leader Nitish Kumar”.

Another JD(U) leader Manjit Singh said: “Nitish Kumar is my political father. I have been working under his guidance for 28 years now. His departure as CM is hurting us a great deal. It is not yet sinking in. It was such an emotional moment today, almost everyone had moist eyes in the meeting.”

Ahead of Nitish’s bid to pacify the JD(U) rank and file, angry party workers from different parts of Bihar descended on Patna to lodge their protest against his move to switch to the Rajya Sabha. Some of them put up posters near the JD(U) headquarters. One such poster read: “Nitish sevak kar raha pukaar, neta kare apne nirnay par punarvichar (Nitish’s followers urge him to reconsider his decision)”.

JD(U)’s journey under Nitish

Bihar’s longest-serving CM Nitish has been the CM for 10 times, dominating state politics for more than two decades.

The Samata Party had merged with the JD (U) in 2003. The JD (U)’s electoral journey gathered momentum since October 2005 Assembly polls when Nitish became the CM in the NDA government. In the 2010 polls, of the state’s 243 seats, the JD (U) won 115 seats as compared to the BJP’s 91.

In the 2015 polls, the JD(U), which allied with the RJD and the Congress, got 71 seats as compared to the RJD’s 80. The 2020 polls saw the party’s worst performance, when it could win just 43 seats with ally BJP bagging 74 seats. In the 2025 polls, the JD (U) bounced back, getting 85 seats, but the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats.