Nitish as Presidential candidate? JD(U) sends proposal up in air, to reel it in

Over the last four months, the Janata Dal (United) has floated the name of the party supremo and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, as a probable candidate for the post of the President of India — whose election is scheduled for July 18 — a couple of times before rolling it back.

In February, a day after the Bihar CM met poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Delhi, there had been talks about Nitish as a probable Presidential candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, whose key constituent has been the JD(U). Senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi had then gone on to say: “If it happens, it will be a huge honour for JD(U) and for Bihar which has not sent a President after the first President Dr Rajendra Prasad.” It then took Nitish to clarify that he was not in the race for the country’s top constitutional post.

Following the recent announcement of the schedule for the Presidential elections, the JD(U) camp raised their February pitch afresh. The JD(U)’s Bihar minister Shravan Kumar told a TV channel on 9 June: “Nitish Kumar has an outstanding parliamentary and legislative career. He can be a good candidate for the President of India. If it happens, we all will be very proud. It would also be a matter of pride for Bihar.”

On Saturday, another JD(U) minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, however, said, “Nitish Kumar has got a mandate to serve Bihar till 2025.” On the same day, the JD(U)’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was more forthright on the matter saying, “Nitish Kumar is not in the race for the President of India.”

There has been a buzz in political circles whether it is part of the JD(U)’s “well-thought-out strategy” to first propose Nitish’s name for the job of the Head of the State and then roll it back. Political observers also ask if any JD(U) leader or its spokesperson can issue any such statements without Nitish’s approval.

Shravan Kumar, who also hails from Nalanda, the CM’s home district, is considered to be one of Nitish’s close confidantes. Besides, the JD(U) has never ticked off its leaders for projecting Nitish as a possible Presidential nominee.

This seems to have been part of the JD(U)’s strategy to keep firing posers at the senior ally BJP, which has already been on the back foot after being forced to support the proposal for the Bihar caste census despite the central party being opposed to it. The JD(U) knows that the BJP will need the party’s crucial votes for its Presidential candidate in the election. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has already met Nitish in Patna last month to discuss the issue.

The JD(U), however, also knows that there is barely any chance of the BJP deciding in favour of Nitish’s Presidential candidature because it is a very crucial post in which the saffron party cannot afford to appoint someone who may have disagreement with the ruling dispensation on any important legislative or administrative or constitutional issue. The point also remains that the JD(U) is Nitish-centric that could barely sustain for long in Bihar politics in his absence.

So, the JD(U) may just be indulging in political posturings vis-a-vis the BJP, keeping the momentum in its favour in its continuing mind games. In any case, the NDA does not have many allies and the BJP cannot afford to displease its biggest ally, JD(U), at this stage.

The BJP also seems to be taking into account the point that even if Nitish Kumar is sent to Rashtrapati Bhawan and it gets complete control of the Bihar government, the party may still not be able to hold back the JD(U)’s moves in Nitish’s absence, which could then lead to the principal Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal mounting its bid for power. The saffron party is aware that the JD(U)’s on-off pitch for Nitish as President is scripted, but it wants to remain silent in a bid to keep the CM in good humour.