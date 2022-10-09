scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Nitish ‘delusional, old, nervous’: Prashant Kishor returns fireworks as their duel gets curiouser

The remark comes a day after, the Bihar CM claimed that Kishor had asked him to merge his JD(U) with the Congress.

During his visit to socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan’s village, Sitab Diara in Saran district, on his death anniversary Saturday, Nitish had told reporters: “I don’t understand why he (Prashant) has been making so many statements (against me). (File)

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Prashant Kishor had once asked him to merge his Janata Dal (United) with the Congress party and that the poll strategist was now working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kishor hit back Sunday, charging that Nitish was “getting delusional” with age as well as “politically isolated and nervous” in the company of his “untrustworthy” associates.

During his visit to socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan’s village, Sitab Diara in Saran district, on his death anniversary Saturday, Nitish had told reporters: “I don’t understand why he (Prashant) has been making so many statements (against me). Let him say what he wants to say. He had once made me an offer about the JD(U)’s merger with Congress. He used to stay in my house. Now, he has been working for BJP”.

With the war of words continuing to rage between the CM and Kishor, the curious equation between them seems to be getting curioser. Kishor had joined the JD(U) in 2018 and was even elevated to its national vice president post, but was expelled from the party in early 2020 after he fell out with Nitish.

Speaking to The Indian Express, JD (U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi said: “I fully endorse what the Bihar CM said on (Kishor’s) merger offer. It was sometime between 2016 and 2017 (before the JD(U) rejoined the NDA). Prashant told me that there was an offer from Congress that if JD (U) merges with it, Rahul Gandhi would be AICC president and Nitish Kumar could be made its campaign committee chairperson (for the 2019 general elections). There was also an offer to make me Congress national general secretary and Pawan Varma one of its spokespersons. I said if Nitish Kumar agreed, I had no issue”.

Also read |Prashant Kishor interview: ‘Nitish has stopped listening … Having coffee with some leaders, photo-ops not the way to build formidable Oppn’

On the fate of this purported offer from Kishor, Tyagi said: “Nitish Kumar never discussed it with me. Nor was there any follow-up from Prashant. It is quite possible that Prashant could not take the matter further”.

Before Nitish had returned to the NDA in July 2017, he had made repeated attempts for his acceptability as an important leader who could work for the Opposition unity. He had tried to make a pitch for liquor prohibition, which he imposed in Bihar in April 2016, at the national level. He had also held meetings with several Gandhians in UP and Maharashtra. However, the Congress or any other Opposition party did not respond to his overtures.

The attempts of unification of all Janata Parivar parties through the merger of the JD (U), RJD, JD (S), SP and INLD had then also failed. Before returning to the NDA, Nitish had taken another shot at his national ambition by meeting Rahul Gandhi, but it did not result in any breakthrough that led to his declaration then that he had got the “mandate to serve Bihar”.

The Congress camp was believed to have been wary of “ambitious” Nitish. A Congress source in Patna said: “Prashant’s idea did not work because Congress would have thought that giving any top position to Nitish would only damage the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.”

Advertisement

On his part, Kishor, who has been on his “Jan Suraaj” yatra across Bihar, chose to give a political response to Nitish Sunday, saying “Nitish Kumar has been saying that I am working for BJP while also talking about my offer to merge JD(U) with Congress. Either of these two things could be true. I can either try to strengthen Congress or work for BJP. I think age is showing upon Nitish Kumar. He has been getting delusional.”

While Nitish has claimed that Kishor had recently met him with Pawan Varma “on his own” and that he had not “wished” to meet the poll strategist, sources close to Kishor claimed: “It is Nitish Kumar who had desired to meet Kishor, which Varma had communicated to him. Kishor, who treats Varma as his elder brother, decided to meet the CM. During the meeting, the CM offered Prashant to work for him again. It could have been either rejoining JD (U) or working as a poll strategist again.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

While claiming that Nitish recently urged him to work with him, Kishor said last Friday that “even if Nitish would make him his successor, he would not work for the CM ever again”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 11:43:49 am
Next Story

Bhanwarlal Sharma, seven-time Congress MLA from Rajasthan, dies at 77

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement