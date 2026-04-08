Nitish Kumar as ‘mentor’, key portfolios for Nishant: JD(U) draws up blueprint for new era

As Nitish Kumar prepares to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on April 10 and resign as Bihar Chief Minister, the JD(U) appears to have finalised the blueprint for a power transfer. The party wants Nitish’s son Nishant as Deputy CM holding key portfolios, while the outgoing CM serves as the government “mentor” in an unofficial capacity. This arrangement is designed to ensure that Nitish’s governance model remains intact and to prevent the BJP from attempting to “implement its Hindutva agenda”, a party insider said.

NDA sources said the new government was likely to take office between April 15 and April 20.

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JD(U) insiders said the party leadership had been conditioning its rank and file to coalesce around Nishant, who has become increasingly visible since formally joining the party on April 8. “Nishant Kumar has been actively engaging with senior leaders, peers, legislators, party functionaries, and grassroots workers. This is a clear signal to the JD(U) leadership to accept Nishant as their leader, even as Nitish Kumar continues to guide the party. Nishant is all set to become Deputy CM with significant departmental responsibilities,” said a JD(U) source.

The source said Nitish would assume a “supervisory” role after demitting office. “We are currently preparing the 7 Circular Road residence for him. He intends to spend more time in Patna to closely monitor the flagship schemes he pioneered. The party is adamant that the new NDA government must not deviate from Nitish Kumar’s governance model, which is anchored by the motto of ‘no compromise’ against the Triple Cs:Crime, Corruption, and Communalism.”

Another JD(U) leader emphasised that Nitish’s successor from the BJP must be someone who “understands his model of governance, work ethics, and commitment to cohesive politics”.

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“Nitish Kumar has ensured the state remained free of major communal tension for the last 20 years. In the event of any friction, he frequently consulted his then Cabinet colleagues Sushil Kumar Modi and Nand Kishore Yadav. Even from outside the government, Nitish Kumar will ensure there is no deviation from this line once a BJP CM takes over,” the leader said.

The party expects Nishant to organically evolve as a leader and administrator without “being burdened by the weight of being Nitish Kumar’s son”.

“The second generation of JD(U) leadership has become very active. Nishant’s task is to bridge the gap between the old guard and the new leadership to carry forward Nitish Kumar’s legacy,” the leader said, noting that senior figures such as Shravan Kumar and Ashok Choudhary had already been vocal in their support for Nishant.

A BJP leader offered a measured response. “The JD(U) is well within its rights to engage in such posturing. We have adhered to Nitish Kumar’s line for two decades. We will carry forward his legacy while keeping our allies in confidence.”