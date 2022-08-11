scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Nitish’s 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state’s slide: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor called it a “state-specific development” and said not much should be read into it with 2024 General Election in mind.

Written by Deeptiman Tiwary | Patna |
August 11, 2022 4:10:43 am
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Express file photo)

On a day Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record eighth time, election strategist Prashant Kishor took a swipe at his former party leader and said the current political developments in Bihar should not surprise anyone, as this is the “sixth experiment” by Nitish in government formation since 2012. The only constants in this period have been Nitish as CM and Bihar doing poorly on most development indices, he said.

Kishor, who is likely to enter the electoral fray in 2025 through his outfit, Jan Suraj, called it a “state-specific development” and said not much should be read into it with 2024 General Election in mind.

Since 2012-13, Kishor told The Indian Express, the “only constant has been Nitish Kumar as CM and the poor state of healthcare and education in the state, which has only gone worse since 2014-15. We must wait and watch how this government performs, and how the coalition endures.”

Also read |JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi’s Bihar template as Oppn national model against BJP

“At the moment, this is a state-specific development for governance and not a political development for the future. It would be premature to project it as the Opposition’s formula for 2024,” the former JD(U) top leader said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...

Kishor said he does not believe that the atmosphere of political uncertainty in Bihar has ended with the Grand Alliance returning to power.

Political Pulse |In Bihar BJP cloud of gloom and rage, an admission: We were complacent

On why Nitish broke the alliance with BJP, and whether the latter overplayed its hand in cornering him, Kishor said, “Nitish-ji was never comfortable in this NDA coalition as he was in the NDA coalition before 2015. Similarly, he is not as comfortable today in the Mahagathbandhan as he was in his last alliance with RJD. The 2015 alliance had people’s mandate behind it. This is a post-poll alliance. So there are additional challenges that this alliance will face.”

On Nitish being projected as the Opposition’s face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor said, “He had made that attempt in 2014 also, and had got some support. But it is one thing to have intent, and another to convert that into reality.”

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Playing down speculation over the Opposition’s strength based on Nitish and Lalu being a formidable social coalition, Kishor said: “Whenever a coalition is formed, it looks formidable at the time. When BJP and JD(U) joined hands in 2017 it was said it was the natural coalition for Bihar. See how it has ended. Once a coalition is formed, and the government begins functioning, only then its challenges and problems or strengths emerge.”

Kishor said these developments should not be read as weakening of BJP in Bihar, and that the saffron party remains a formidable force.

Only in Express |Sushil Modi: ‘Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish to become Vice-President. This shows his national ambition’

Pointing out that JD(U)’s fortunes have slid consistently in the last few years — from 117 Assembly seats in 2015 to 43 now — Kishor said they will decline further if the Grand Alliance government fails to deliver on governance.

Advertisement

On his own poll plans, Kishor said he is for now focused on the padyatra across the state and will take a decision afterward. Asked whether Jan Suraj will be a political party in 2025, when Bihar is scheduled to go to the polls, he said, “It could be. (But) 2025 is still far away; it is possible it will happen sooner.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 04:10:43 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement