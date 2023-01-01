scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Nitish dig at ‘Modi rashtra pita’ remark: ‘What has he done for India?’

On December 21, Amruta Fadnavis triggered a row by saying, “Narendra Modi is the father of new India and Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation of earlier times."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a function at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna, Saturday, Dec 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Nitish dig at 'Modi rashtra pita' remark: 'What has he done for India?'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to the nation, criticising Amruta Fadnavis’ comment that Modi is the “father of new India”. Amruta is the wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

In a video posted by ANI, Kumar was seen taking potshots at the comment on the sidelines of a government event on Saturday. He said, “They had nothing to do with the fight for independence. The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamseveak Sangh) did not contribute to the fight for independence. We read about the ‘new father of the nation’ remark … What has the new father of India done for the nation?”

On December 21, Amruta courted controversy by calling Modi the “rashtra pita” of modern India. She had called Modi the father of modern India a year ago. It was in this context the interviewer asked if Modi was the Rashtra Pita, who was Mahatma Gandhi.

Maintaining that India has two fathers of the nation, Amruta, a banker and singer, said in an interview in Nagpur, “It is my firm view that we have two rashtra pitas. Narendra Modi is the father of new India and Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation of earlier times.”

Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

The statement received widespread criticism from the Opposition at the time.

Following Amruta’s comment, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “I am absolutely speechless. I don’t know how to react to this. I leave it to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to speak on the matter.”

At the time, ANI quoted Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole as saying, “The father of the nation cannot be compared with anyone. Their (BJP) new India is about making a few friends super-rich while the rest of the population remains downtrodden and hungry. We don’t need this ‘new India’.”

Congress leader and former minister Yashomati Thakur said, “People who subscribe to the BJP and the RSS are repeatedly trying to undermine and malign Mahatma Gandhi. The agenda of BJP and RSS is to change history. They are masters at spreading lies and creating their own narrative to mislead the people. It is a well thought out attempt towards changing history.”

A senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity, said, “How should we react? It is shocking. Can anybody be compared to Mahatma Gandhi? This is so trivial.”

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 13:09 IST
