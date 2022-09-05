scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

As Nitish comes to Delhi, one thing clear: Cong part of his Oppn plans

Unlike recent guest KCR, JD(U) doesn't see Third Front succeeding without Cong, gives example of short-lived V P Singh, Deve Gowda govts

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File)

THEY had a much-talked-about meeting, full of bonhomie and mutual praise, in Patna. However, as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar began his Delhi sojourn Monday in pursuit of his national ambitions, the points of departure between him and his recent guest, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR, were evident.

This is Nitish’s first visit to the Capital since leaving the NDA and returning to the Mahagathbandhan fold. If one of his first calls after turning the tables on the BJP was to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi is among his first ports of call. Sources said Nitish wanted to meet Sonia too in Delhi, but she is out of the country.

JD(U) colleagues said this was a clear message from their side that they consider the Congress central to any Opposition unity plans. KCR, on the other hand, is bitterly opposed to the Congress given their long animosity in Telangana, and has put his weight behind an anti-BJP and anti-Congress front.

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said smaller parties like theirs had burnt their hands earlier by keeping away the Congress. “The party is still the principal opponent of the BJP. No Opposition unity is possible without the Congress. Our experiment with the Third Front has failed right from V P Singh’s time to H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral. Against the dominant BJP, we need a front that must have the Congress in it and other smaller parties rallying around it,” Tyagi said.

He added that Nitish would be meeting as many Opposition leaders as he could over the coming months. “It will be a round of courtesy meetings. Nitish Kumar has already got very encouraging feedback from the likes of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Sitaram Yechury and others. As Nitishji has been an assimilative figure with high credentials as Bihar CM, we are very hopeful of the Opposition uniting, with a common agenda,” Tyagi said.

The party said Nitish has also received an invitation from former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala to attend the birth anniversary of his father, the late Chaudhary Devi Lal, on September 25, and would most likely attend it. He might also meet other top leaders of the Janata Dal days to bring all Opposition parties together on one front.

Ahead of leaving for Delhi, Nitish called on RJD president Lalu Prasad at his Patna home. Lalu incidentally enjoys excellent personal equations with Sonia.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 05:29:56 pm
Picture this: Hemant Soren wins trust vote, Azad addresses first rally after Cong exit, and more

Latest News

