scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

‘Will never align with Nitish again’: Bihar BJP state executive adopts resolution

Sushil Kumar Modi says central leadership, including PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, took the decision before conveying it to the state unit.

Sushil Kumar Modi (File)
Listen to this article
‘Will never align with Nitish again’: Bihar BJP state executive adopts resolution
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bihar BJP state executive has passed a resolution to “never align with Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar again”, the party’s state co-in-charge, Vinod Tawde, told reporters on Sunday.

Confirming the resolution, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said, “It is the decision of the central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, that the party will never align with Nitish Kumar again. The decision was conveyed at the state executive meeting in Darbhanga.” The two-day BJP state executive meeting concluded on Sunday.

Asked about the BJP resolution, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “What do we have to do with their decision? We have nothing to do with them.”

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Some senior JD(U) leaders had been floating rumours about Nitish Kumar’s return to NDA, which is totally misplaced. He is a spent force now. He has betrayed the mandate and also lost his power to convert votes. We welcome the central BJP leadership’s decision to never ever align with Nitish Kumar under any circumstances. This would boost the morale of the party towards forming a BJP government in Bihar in future.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Undoing social discrimination, exclusion of transgender persons — through...
Undoing social discrimination, exclusion of transgender persons — through...
Report: 165 death penalties by trial courts in 2022, most since 2000
Report: 165 death penalties by trial courts in 2022, most since 2000

He said the party’s leadership was unanimous on “Nitish-free” Bihar now. “Nitish Kumar’s party (JD-U) was relegated to the number three position in Bihar with 43 seats in 2020 polls. JD(U) cannot win more than 10-15 seats on its strength in the next polls. Had PM Modi not campaigned for the JD(U) in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party would not have won more than two seats. It was because of (Narendra) Modi’s campaign that the NDA won 39 seats, including JD(U)’s 16,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Other reads |Tripura Assembly polls: BJP announces last candidate, to contest in 55 seats; ally IPFT in 5

The immediate trigger for the BJP’s resolution is said to be senior JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha’s recent comments that some JD(U) leaders were in touch with the saffron party. Though Nitish had asked Kushwaha to reveal the names, the state politics was again abuzz with speculation of fresh political realignments.

A BJP source said, “We have to give clear message to our cadre. We have already started preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Amit Shah has already said Bihar BJP’s CM face would be declared soon after 2024 results.”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 07:14 IST
Next Story

Welfare schemes will falter in the absence of accurate population data

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close