JD(U) stage set for Nishant’s induction tomorrow amid Nitish’s ‘successor’ refrain

A day after JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha made the announcement about party chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar joining the party fold, Nishant attended at least two meetings with the party leaders and legislators in Patna Saturday, even as a close Nitish aide and MLA Harinarayan Singh said Nishant is going to become the JD(U) Legislature Party leader and Deputy CM very soon.

Nitish’s move to file his nomination for the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls, clearing decks for a new CM – expectedly from the BJP – has also set in motion a JD(U) exercise for Nishant’s elevation in the party and government soon after his entry into politics.

Nishant, 50, is set to formally join the JD(U) on Sunday, International Women’s Day, with the party strategically timing the event as a “mark of respect to the vast women constituency of Nitish Kumar”.

On Saturday, Nishant held a meeting with JD(U) MLAs, district party presidents and senior functionaries including Sanjay Jha and Union minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh or Lalan Singh. Jha introduced him to the attendees. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Nishant was seen rising from his chair to greet them. Though it was dubbed as an informal meeting, the optics was clear that the party is pushing for his rise as Nitish’s “successor”, even though the latter has always been known as a staunch critic of dynasty politics.

While a formal meeting of the JD(U) Legislature Party will take place only after Nitish resigns as the CM following his election to the Rajya Sabha, some party leaders wasted no time in declaring Nishant as Nitish’s “successor”.

Must Read | How wheels were set in motion in Bihar: From RS nomination for his son to one for Nitish Kumar

Harnauat MLA Harinarayan Singh told reporters: “Nishant Kumar will be our leader. He is going to become our Legislature Party leader and Deputy CM.”

This was also echoed by banners and posters put up by several JD(U) workers near the party headquarters and other key areas of the state capital.

Story continues below this ad

Some of them called Nishant an “inheritor of Nitish Kumar’s political legacy of development with social justice”. One poster read: “Viksit Bihar ke naye adhyay ki shuruaat (beginning of a new chapter of developed Bihar)”. Another one said, “Nishant ke saath, vikas ka naya shankhnaad (new beginning of development with Nishant”.

In another meeting during the day, Nishant interacted with young JD(U) leaders and legislators, who included Chetan Anand (son of former MP Anand Mohan), Ruhail Ranjan (son of ex-MLA Rajib Ranjan), and Komal Singh (daughter of MLC Dinesh Singh and Vaishali LJP (RV) MP Veena Devi). Bihar minister and veteran leader from Nalanda, Shravan Kumar, who was the first person to support Nishant’s entry into politics, was also present at the meeting.

Shravan later said: “JD(U) workers are happy with Nishant joining the party. We would mark the special event Sunday. He is the future of JD (U).”

A JD (U) district president said: “Nishant Kumar treated us very warmly. It is mark of a true leader. We can see glimpses of Nitish Kumar in him.”

Story continues below this ad

Nishant is likely to be nominated to the Legislative Council a few months after the formation of a new BJP-led government in the state.

JD (U) sources said Nishant could be the party’s lone Deputy CM in the new government. “We would not like to have two power centres in the party. Two Deputy CMs, like the BJP has had in the Nitish-led government, could send confusing signals.”