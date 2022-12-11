Politics | Nirbhaya Fund vehicles for Shinde MLAs’ security: MVA hits out at Maharashtra govt

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government came under fire from the Opposition, including Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance members, on Sunday after The Indian Express reported that escort vehicles for legislators belonging to the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had been purchased using Nirbhaya funds that are meant to be used for fighting crimes against women.

Terming the action a “disgrace”, former state minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “This is a disgrace. The monstrous ambition of one man, and the power hungry group wanting these perks, has led to our State being pulled backward and this circus goes on.”

He also tweeted a news report of a mother and daughter jumping off a van to escape from a driver who was allegedly attempting to molest them.

Thackeray said, “And while we read about SUVs bought from Nirbhaya Fund being used for security of Khoke Sarkar’s gaddars, this is another news that should hang everyone’s head in shame. In a state where a woman MP can be abused by a minister many times and no action is taken, what can we expect?”

Sharing The Indian Express report, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena said, “Several vehicles procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya fund, meant to be used for fighting crimes against women, are instead being used as escort vehicles for MPs/MLAs of ruling coalition in Maharashtra. Shameless.”

Asking “if the security of ruling MLAs is more important than protecting women from abuse”, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “It is appalling and outrageous to see the Nirbhaya Fund, which is meant for the Nirbhayas of Maharashtra being used for the security of MLAs.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary in charge of communications, shared Sawant’s tweet and said, “Yes this is indeed atrocious.”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed asked on Twitter, “When crimes against women are on the rise, their protection is being sacrificed for the luxury of political defectors.”

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government set up the Nirbhaya Fund for the protection of women. “It is shocking that the vehicles procured for helping the police to carry out their duties of protecting women are being misused for protection of the breakaway MLAs. On one hand the chief minister claims to have support of the people and on the other hand, each of the breakaway MLA and MP are being provided Y-plus category security which comprises 5 police personnel. If people are with you, what do you fear?”

Patil demanded that the vehicles be sent back to police stations. NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, “SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shinde legislators. Shameful misuse of power by the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Eknath Shinde’s legislators must hang their heads in shame.”

Calling the Shinde government “morally depraved,” AAP Maharashtra chief Preeti Sharma Menon said, “They used vehicles bought through the Nirbhaya fund for their own security! @BJP4Maharashtra is so anti-women!”

According to the report, in June, the Mumbai Police purchased 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar bikes and 200 Activas at the cost of over Rs 30 crore using the Nirbhaya fund — a corpus set by the Centre in 2013 for state governments to implement schemes for the safety of women. By July, the vehicles had been distributed to police stations.

However, with all the 40 MLAs and 12 MPs of the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction, which is part of the ruling coalition in the state, being provided “Y-plus with escort” security, in July, 47 Boleros were urgently requisitioned from police stations by the Motor Transport department of the Mumbai Police following an order from the VIP Security Department. Of these 47 Boleros, 17 were returned and 30 are yet to be returned.