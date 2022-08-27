scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Newsmakers of the Week | Ghulam Nabi Azad, new Tripura BJP chief, KCR’s daughter

From Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting the party to KCR’s daughter finding herself in the eye of a storm after BJP leaders accused her of being involved in the Delhi liquor policy row — here are the Newsmakers of the Week.

(Clockwise) KK Ragesh, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, Rajib Bhattacharjee, Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who resigned from the party and launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi; new Tripura BJP chief who ha shis task cut out as the state goes to polls early next year; and former MP and KCR’s daughter in BJP crosshairs in Delhi excise row — we bring to you the Newsmakers of the Week.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday quit the party which has seen repeated electoral defeats and constant exodus of leaders. Azad’s decision to leave the party after launching one of the sharpest ever attacks on the Gandhi family was much as a surprise as his decision to lead a band of leaders to write to Sonia Gandhi calling for changes in 2020. Read this report on the veteran leader who, once a confidante of Sonia Gandhi, has severed his ties with the party after 45 years.

New Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Three months after a shake-up in the Tripura BJP that saw Manik Saha replacing Biplab Kumar Deb as the chief minister, the ruling party effected another major change by appointing Rajib Bhattacharjee its state unit president on Thursday. Saha headed the Tripura BJP before his elevation. With Bhattacharjee believed to be Deb’s confidant, political observers said it was part of the party’s attempt to create checks and balances in the senior state leadership. Read Debraj Deb’s report on the new Tripura BJP chief, his political career, and the challenges ahead.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary from Siwan was elected the new Bihar Assembly Speaker on Friday. The 75-year-old former minister, who has had a stint in the Janata Dal (United) too, is one of the most experienced legislators in the House. He succeeds Vijay Kumar Sinha who stepped down from the post on Wednesday and is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. From a Janata Party candidate to the Assembly Speaker, a look at Choudhary’s political journey.

Pinarayi confidant KK Ragesh

Since last week, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the LDF have been going at each other over the appointment of CPI(M) leader KK Ragesh’s wife Priya Verghese as an associate professor at Kannur University. Ragesh is the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the governor has raised questions of impropriety. Khan stayed Varghese’s appointment in the university over alleged violation of norms and favouritism. Earlier this week, the High Court, in an interim order, stayed Verghese’s appointment and impleaded the University Grants Commission on a plea filed against the appointment and sought a reply from the governor. This episode has placed the focus on the 52-year-old Ragesh who has received unstinted support from the CPI(M). Who is Ragesh and why has the CPI(M) backed him even at the cost of escalating tension with Khan? Read Shaju Philip’s report.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Ex-MP and KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha

She is an MLC, a former MP, and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is popularly known as KCR. Kalvakuntla Kavitha now finds herself in the eye of a storm after BJP leaders in New Delhi accused her of being involved in the Delhi liquor policy row. The allegations have surfaced at a time the BJP is trying to make inroads in Telangana. Kavitha dropped out of public view for a few months in 2019 after BJP candidate Dharmapuri Aravind defeated her. She returned to public life in October 2020 after being elected to the state Legislative Council from Nizamabad. The Delhi excise row, however, may impede her efforts to corner Dharmapuri and represent Nizamabad once again in Parliament

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 09:14:25 pm
Next Story

Azad and Gehlot: Journey arcs linked by Sanjay and Rajiv Gandhis, split by Rahul

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement