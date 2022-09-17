Newsmakers of the Week | Ex-Goa Congress leaders, Bihar agriculture minister, J&K Gujjar leader

Two Goa Congress leaders who jumped ship and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J&K Gujjar leader who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, and Bihar minister who has created a stir by openly flagging corruption in his department — we bring to you the Newsmakers of the Week.

Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat

The most senior of the 11 Congress MLAs in Goa, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat this week joined the BJP along with seven others. In April, in a rejig, the Congress made Kamat a permanent member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s top body. Kamat, who was the Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly, was divested of any responsibilities in the state in the Congress’s bid to promote its next generation. He took a backseat after that and described himself as “retired hurt”. As he joins the BJP, a look at Kamat’s political journey.

Former Congress leader Michael Lobo

Along with Kamat, the other leaders who quit the Goa Congress last week include former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Michael Lobo. Two months ago, the Congress had accused Lobo of plotting a defection of its MLAs along with Kamat. It had then also sought the disqualification of Kamat and Lobo as MLAs. As Lobo returns to the BJP, read Mayura Janwalkar’s report on the three-time MLA from Calangute who was a minister in the previous BJP government led by chief minister Pramod Sawant but was often at odds with the government over statements he made in the press.

J&K Gujjar leader Ghulam Ali Khatana

Ghulam Ali Khatana, a BJP leader from the Gujjar Muslim community, may not be the first Gujjar leader from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to make it to the Rajya Sabha, but his nomination to the Upper House seems to have enthused the tribal community in the Union Territory. By nominating him to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP leadership has sought to not only send out a message to the nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwals belonging to the Muslim community that it recognises their “nationalist” character, but also to its rank and file that party activists working silently would be rewarded. Read Arun Sharma’s report on the leader who played a role in creating awareness among Muslims in favour of the Centre’s move abrogating Article 370.

CPM leader AN Shamseer

Hours after being elected Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, CPI(M) leader A N Shamseer earlier this week took to Facebook to quote British author George Eliot. “Never judge a book by its cover,” he wrote. Shamseer, whose mentor is former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had a reason to recollect the novelist’s words. It is a new chapter in the political career of the 45-year-old CPI(M) leader, who has been known for disrupting House proceedings on several occasions. Former speaker M B Rajesh pulled up Shamseer many times, urging him to maintain order in the House. Now, it is his turn to ensure the smooth running of the Assembly and protect the rights of the Opposition.

Bihar agriculture minister and RJD leader Sudhakar Singh

Bihar agriculture minister and RJD MLA from Ramgarh, Sudhakar Singh, has created a stir by openly flagging corruption in his department and accusing his own government led by Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar of not listening to him. The son of state RJD president Jagdanand Singh, Sudhakar says he is not at all apologetic about calling himself “choron ke sardar”.