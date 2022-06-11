Newsmakers of the Week | Media baron Kartikeya Sharma, Haryana Congress MLAs, ex-Delhi BJP media head

A media baron who made his debut in politics by ruining Congress’ plans, two Congress MLAs who ‘betrayed’ the party, BJP’s ex-Delhi media head, and a billionaire industrialist who, once considered to be a confidant of Captain Amarinder Singh, is now the BJP’s candidate for the Sangrur bypoll — we bring to you the Newsmakers of the Week.

Kartikeya Sharma

Media baron Kartikeya Sharma made his debut in politics by being elected straight to the Rajya Sabha in a nail-biting contest on Friday for the two seats from Haryana. Sharma is the brother of Manu Sharma, who was convicted in the Jessica Lal murder case, and the son of Congress’ expelled leader and former Union minister Venod Sharma. Sharma was backed by the 10 MLAs in Dushyant Chautala’s JJP while filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana as an Independent candidate. Read Varinder Bhatia’s report on the man who toppled the Congress in the state.

Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry: Hooda detractors who sealed Maken fate

The Congress party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha election from Haryana, Ajay Maken, failed to sail through despite his party having originally the required number of votes in the form of 31 MLAs. Maken lost at the hands of the media baron and BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate, Kartikeya Sharma, in a night-long cliffhanger on account of two Congress MLAs, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry. While Bishnoi did not vote for the party’s candidate, Choudhry sank Maken by “wrongly casting her ballot paper”.

K Annamalai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has managed to increase the party’s visibility in media in the past few months, so much so that the principal Opposition and BJP ally, the AIADMK, recently accused it of being “anti-Tamil” and “stealing” state revenue. The 38-year-old former IPS officer was appointed at the helm of the state BJP last year and has managed to remain in the media glare by attacking the DMK, hitting out at journalists, for his brusque manner of speaking, and for alleged links to people caught up in financial frauds. A senior state BJP leader described him as “a leader without a profile” while another leader who claims to have been sidelined by the new state party leadership said Annamalai’s “story is like making a mountain out of a molehill”. Divisive & abrasive, the former cop has succeeded in increasing the party’s profile, even though he has rubbed many people the wrong way.

Billionaire industrialist Kewal Singh Dhillon

Expelled by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities earlier this year, former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon joined the BJP on June 4 and the following day he was announced as the Opposition party’s candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. The by-election became necessary after AAP’s Bhagwant Mann was elected from Dhuri in the state polls and became the chief minister. This is not Dhillon’s first shot at getting into Parliament from Sangrur. The 72-year-old leader lost to Mann in the 2019 general elections by a margin. Dhillon, who was considered to be a confidant of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, contested the Assembly elections thrice for the Congress, winning in 2007 and 2012. Both times, the Congress was in the Opposition. Dhillon is now betting on BJP for a second shot at Lok Sabha.

Naveen Kumar Jindal

Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled from the party Sunday over his remarks on Prophet Mohammad. But this isn’t the first time that he has been accused of crossing the line with his social media posts. A journalist with a career spanning over two decades, Kumar had gradually gravitated towards politics and the BJP. However, his career has never really taken off in the state unit, with his statements on social media seen as one way for him to remain in the news.