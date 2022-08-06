scorecardresearch
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Yadav, Telangana Congress chief

From Jharkhand MLA Kumar Jaimangal, who has alleged a bid to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state, to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is now the BJP’s go-to man, here are the Newsmakers of the Week.

August 6, 2022 7:04:41 pm
(Clockwise) A Revanth Reddy, Kumar Jaimangal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Ramakant Yadav.

Assam Chief Minister and the BJP’s go-to man, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkahnd MLA who alleged a bid to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD government, Telangana Congress leader in eye of the storm, and SP MLA who is known as the ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai — we bring to you the Newsmakers of the Week.

Jharkhand MLA Kumar Jaimangal

In July 2021, Congress MLA from Bermo Kumar Jaimangal lodged a complaint about attempts being made to “destabilise the coalition government in Jharkhand”. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and three persons were arrested, one a fruit-seller with alleged ties to the BJP. The BJP denied any links, the government did not face any trouble, and the matter died down. Almost exactly a year later, it is Jaimangal again who has filed a complaint following the arrest of three Congress MLAs in West Bengal with Rs 50 lakh in cash. He has again alleged a bid to topple the JMM-Congress-RJD government in the state, and claimed that the MLAs had lured him to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. But Jaimangal found himself in a spot when earlier this week Assam government spokesperson Pijush Hazarika posted the MLA’s photos with Sarma and Union minister Pralhad Joshi. But who is Jaimangal? Read Abhishek Angad’s report on the Congress MLA who first came to limelight in 2009.

Also read |KCR to skip NITI meet Sunday, wants PM to ‘change his ways’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is known to rarely trust those who have migrated from other parties, especially when it comes to rolling out his meticulously planned missions. But within months of his leaving the Congress to join the BJP in 2015, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, had earned the confidence of both Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But Sarma, the BJP’s go-to man, now finds himself at the centre of the latest political crisis facing a state government: the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand. Read this report on the man who has pulled off seemingly impossible poll victories, roped in key leaders into the BJP in the Northeastern states, and helped the BJP have a stake in power in six of the seven states in the region.

Must read |RBU to JU to Presidency, Trinamool students wing at centre of raging Bengal varsity rows

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy’s role as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president has come under intense scrutiny with a revolt breaking out against his leadership in the state Congress. Barely three days after the resignation of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the Congress, AICC’s spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan announced his decision to quit the party Friday night. He also blamed Revanth Reddy for his exit from the grand old party which has been lurching from one crisis to another in Telangana ahead of the state Assembly elections due next year. A large section of the TPCC leaders have maintained that Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning is allegedly “autocratic” and that he takes decisions without consulting other leaders. On his part, Revanth Reddy has maintained that he has been trying to strengthen the Congress party’s base in the state while following the AICC leadership’s instructions.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Samajwadi Party MLA Ramakant Yadav

One of the “bahubalis (strongman)” in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Ramakant Yadav went toe to toe with Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, to whom he was once considered to be close, in Azamgarh in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and lost. Yadav who is now an SP MLA from Phoolpur Pawai in Azamgarh district surrendered to a local court last week in a 24-year-old case of attempted murder. According to the police, Yadav, a five-time MLA from Phoolpur Pawai and a four-term MP from Azamgarh, is a history-sheeter with around two dozen cases against him. A look at Yadav’s political journey — from SP to BSP to BJP and back to SP.

