Newsmakers of the Week | AAP minister Satyendar Jain, Congress’ Renuka Chowdhury, father-daughter duo at the centre of Prayagraj demolition

A Congress leader back after years-long hiatus, the father-daughter duo at the centre of Prayagraj demolition, the Delhi minister in judicial custody in money laundering case, an AIMIM MP and former journalist — we bring to you the Newsmakers of the Week.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury

She is a former Union minister and a highly regarded leader in Congress circles in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For the past three years, Renuka Chowdhury, 67, had been lying low, out of the public eye that followed her around for much of her political career. But that changed on Thursday after news cameras caught her grabbing a police sub-inspector’s collar during the Telangana Congress’s protest in Hyderabad against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Read Sreenivas Janyala’s report on the fiery Congress leader back after years-long hiatus.

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

A water crisis unlike one seen in recent years, an impending election in Himachal Pradesh, and scores of infrastructure projects in the pipeline. For the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of minister Satyendar Jain has come at a crucial time for the city. Jain is among AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s most trusted cabinet colleagues. The day-to-day working of the departments that were under him and the poll preparation in Himachal Pradesh has been affected because of Jain’s arrest.

Rohith Chakrathirtha, the man facing the heat in Karnataka textbook row

Writer Rohith Chakrathirtha has been at the centre of controversy since last year when he was appointed the chairperson of Karnataka’s textbook review committee. From Facebook posts that insulted the state anthem penned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu to his post on porn and feminism that resurfaced recently, Chakrathirtha has been at the receiving end of widespread criticism from writers, social groups, and Opposition parties. Some of Chakrathirtha’s critics have attacked him for “saffronising” school textbooks by including the works of “right-wing” ideologues, omitting the fact that Lingayat saint and poet-philosopher Basavanna removed his sacred thread and BR Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution, removing lessons of progressive writers such as Sara Abubacker and P Lankesh. Sanath Prasad reports.

Mohammed Javed and Afreen Fatima

Mohammed Javed and his daughter Afreen Fatima, whose house the Uttar Pradesh administration demolished last week after Prayagraj saw protests over Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet, are prominent members of the city’s civil society and members of the Welfare Party of India. While Javed is the party’s central working committee member, Afreen is national secretary of the Fraternity Movement, the student wing of the party. The father-daughter duo are the Newsmakers of the Week. Asad Rehman and Sukrita Baruah bring you this report on the father-daughter duo at the centre of Prayagraj demolition.

Imtiaz Jaleel

He is the most well-known face of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) after the Owaisi brothers and has been known to push the envelope and enter uncharted political terrain in his eight-year political career. But, last week, the AIMIM’s Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel pushed the envelope too far when he said that if BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has been suspended by the party, had to be “hanged” for her derogatory remarks about the Prophet it should be done from “this very square” in the city. Read Zeeshan Shaikh’s report on the remaking of Imtiaz Jaleel: From TV journalist to AIMIM firebrand.