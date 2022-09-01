Newsmaker | Yogi aide, ‘amiable’ Principal Secy is now tallest UP official

THE OFFICIAL standing tallest after Thursday’s administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh is Sanjay Prasad, a 1995-batch IAS officer who has worked with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for long.

Prasad takes over charge of Home and Information Departments, earlier held by two of UP’s most powerful officials, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and Navneet Sehgal, respectively. While Awasthi retired Wednesday, and was not given an extension, contrary to expectations, Additional Chief Secretary Sehgal has been shunted to Sports.

Considered an official who delivers, Prasad was earlier secretary to CM Adityanath and, for the past three years, has been Principal Secretary to him.

As in-charge of Protocol, Prasad has also been accompanying Adityanath during his visits across the state and outside.

The two are reported to have first come in contact when Prasad, originally from Bihar, was posted as Chief Development Officer in Gorakhpur from 1999 to 2001. This coincided with the first of Adityanath’s five terms as MP from Gorakhpur.

Prasad brings a reputation of good relations across political and bureaucratic circles to his new job, a skill that is seen as handy amidst reports of strained ties between several ministers and their officials in the state. He also held important posts during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. In this respect as a bridge between ministers and officials, Prasad will fill Sehgal’s role in the administrative set-up.

His previous experience of working in the Home Department is expected to help him handle that charge, which was earlier held by Awasthi.

After his stint in Gorakhpur, Prasad had been posted as Additional Director, Uttar Pradesh Information Department, and later went on to serve as district magistrate at several places, including Ayodhya, Bahraich, Firozabad and Agra. He has also served in important posts in the departments of Energy, Infrastructure and Industries, Education, Health and PWD.

Under the Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party government from 2012 to 2017, Prasad served as Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, and later as Secretary, Home; Director General, Jail Administration; and Secretary, Medical and Health Department. Sent on deputation to the Centre in 2015, he served four years as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence.

On his return to UP in 2019 after Adityanath became CM, Prasad was initially re-appointed to his previous post of Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development. Within six months, he was made Secretary to CM Adityanath, and later Principal Secretary.

An indication of the trust the CM has in him came in 2019, when the Information Department was taken away from ACS Awasthi following the embarrassment caused to the UP government over mismanagement of the Hathras rape incident. While Sehgal took over charge of the department, Prasad was given its additional charge as Principal Secretary.