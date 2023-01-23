Newsmaker: Long-time RSS man, briefly Uttarakhand CM, Bhagat Singh Koshyari long waited for his moment in the sun

In a surprise decision, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari announced Monday that he has expressed his desire to be “discharged of all political responsibilities” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the latter’s visit to Mumbai on January 19. Koshyari’s decision follows months of wrangling with the state Opposition, who accused him of extreme bias.

A veteran BJP leader and RSS functionary, Koshyari has courted controversy since he was nominated Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019, with speeches that have been branded intemperate by many, including some members of the ruling BJP.

His first significant move as Governor, also his first brush with controversy, was when he swore in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy in a crack-of-dawn operation on November 23, 2019, in the aftermath of a Maharashtra Assembly election whose outcome hung in balance after the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray broke a pre-poll alliance with the BJP to start talks with the NCP and the Congress in what soon emerged as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government that ruled the state for two and a half years hence. The “coup” lasted three days, as the BJP — which had been invited to form the government as the single largest party, not a coalition with majority — failed to muster the numbers. Koshyari was lambasted for ignoring precedence and allowing the BJP to use loopholes to try and wrest back power in the state.

He next sparked a row in July 2022, when he said, “There will be no money left, and Mumbai will cease to exist as the financial capital of India, if Rajasthani-Marwaris and Gujaratis are removed from these areas of Maharashtra.” Facing an Opposition backlash, with even the BJP distancing itself, he later had to apologise for “hurting sentiments of the Marathi people”.

Then in November 2022, while addressing university students, he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj “an idol from olden days”, sparking another row over a topic sensitive to Marathi pride.

A long inning

Originally from Palanadhura Chetabgarh in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, Koshyari has been active in politics since his student days. He completed his Master’s degree in English from Almora University in 1964, which was then affiliated with Agra University (now with Kumaon University). During this period, he was the general secretary of the student’s union of his college. He also represented the Executive Council of Kumaon University during 1979-82, 1982–85 and 1988-91.

Koshyari has long been associated with the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP. Like other RSS and Jan Sangh leaders, he took active part in the struggle against the Emergency, where he was detained at Almora and Fatehgarh Central Jail under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), on July 3, 1975. He was released on March 23, 1977.

Political career

In May 1997, Koshyari became a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. After the bifurcation of UP in 2000, he was appointed the minister of Energy, Irrigation, Law and Legislative Affairs of the newly-created state of Uttaranchal (now Uttarakhand).

The turning point in his political career came one year later, when he replaced Nityanand Swami as the new chief minister of Uttaranchal. His cabinet included ministers like Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the current HRD minister and former Uttarakhand CM.

He held the post for only a year, though, as the BJP lost the 2002 Assembly polls. Thereafter till 2007, he remained the Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly.

In the 2007 Assembly polls, the BJP won the mandate and Koshyari, who won from the Kapkot Assembly seat, was touted to return as chief minister. However, the BJP chose B C Khanduri over him.

In 2008, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Koshyari won from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar.

He has also served as the BJP state chief in Uttarakhand.

Like many top RSS leaders, Koshyari is unmarried. He worked as a teacher and journalist before venturing into politics. He had also worked as a lecturer at Raja Inter College in Raja Ka Rampur, Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, for a few years.

As a journalist, Koshyari is credited with founding and managing a weekly called Parvat Piyush from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand in 1975. He has also published two books, Uttaranchal Pradesh Kyun? and Uttaranchal Sangharsh Evam Samadhan, besides writing articles in newspapers.