Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

‘Have a great 2023!’: PM Modi, other leaders extend New Year greetings; devotees hold special prayers at places of worship

From messages of hope to promises of inclusive development, here's what our leaders had to say in their New Year 2023 greetings.

modi happy new year latest news todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders, wrote messages of optimism and progress in their New Year wishes. (Express file photo by Abhisek Saha)
Several political leaders began 2023 by extending New Year greetings and sending across messages of hope and positivity. Among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said “Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.”

President Droupadi Murmu also penned a message of hope on her official Twitter handle. She said, “May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation”.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished the people of the state on New Year and said, “We all welcome 2023 with new hopes and positive energy in life.”

Baghel also took part in a Shramik Siyan Yojana event in Raipur, handing out monetary assistance to construction workers. Children of construction workers were given Rs 50,000 for outstanding performance in sports.

Along with New Year greetings, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wrote, “Let Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s G-20 dream of ‘One world, one family, one future’ come true.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wished for his state to reach “new heights in every field”, besides hoping for health, progress and happiness for everyone.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said his government is striving to further improve the well-being of the people. “Seeing happiness on your faces is all that matters to me. That’s why I see my position as Chief Minister with a huge responsibility…. I am working tirelessly for the welfare of the people,” he said in a video message.

Stalin added that pro-people initiatives launched by his government would continue in 2023 as well.

Wishing the people of Uttarakhand a Happy New Year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “We are determined to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand a strong state by the year 2025 through various public welfare schemes.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote, “On this occasion, with the concept of all-round development of the state and healthy Rajasthan, we wish for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.”

Devotees throng places of worship on New Year

Temples across the country saw devotees taking part in special prayers and processions to mark the beginning of 2023.

The ‘Ganga aarti’ was performed at Varanasi’s famed Assi Ghat in the early hours of Sunday, with a large gathering present.

At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, the ‘Bhasma aarti’ dedicated to Lord Shiva was performed to celebrate the new year, with people from all over the world in attendance. According to its priest, Mahakaleshwar’s Bhasma aarti is believed to be the most special, as it is the only ‘Jyotirling’ among the 12 where the bhasma is applied on the ‘Shivling’.

An aarti was also performed at Mumbai’s Shri Siddhivinayak Temple during the early hours of Sunday.

People also gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to start off their new year.

In Tamil Nadu, the St Luke’s Church in Chennai and the Infant Jesus Church in Coimbatore saw people offering prayers to mark the beginning of 2023.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 11:32 IST
New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
