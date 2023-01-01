‘Have a great 2023!’: PM Modi, other leaders extend New Year greetings; devotees hold special prayers at places of worship

Several political leaders began 2023 by extending New Year greetings and sending across messages of hope and positivity. Among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said “Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.”

Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu also penned a message of hope on her official Twitter handle. She said, “May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation”.

Happy New Year to all! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the Year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2023

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished the people of the state on New Year and said, “We all welcome 2023 with new hopes and positive energy in life.”

आप सभी प्रदेशवासियों को नववर्ष की ढेर सारी बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह नया वर्ष हम सबके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और खुशहाली लाए। नए वर्ष में सब लोग जीवन और कर्तव्य पथ पर आगे बढ़ें, ऐसी कामना करता हूँ। जीवन में नई उम्मीदें और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा के साथ हम सब 2023 का स्वागत करते हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 1, 2023

Baghel also took part in a Shramik Siyan Yojana event in Raipur, handing out monetary assistance to construction workers. Children of construction workers were given Rs 50,000 for outstanding performance in sports.

आज नववर्ष 2023 के शुभारंभ अवसर पर श्रमवीरों को “श्रमिक सियान योजना” के तहत 10-10 हज़ार रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता वितरित की। साथ ही निर्माण श्रमिक उत्कृष्ट खेल के लिए श्रमिकों के बच्चों को 50-50 हज़ार रुपए की सहायता राशि प्रदान की। pic.twitter.com/HovbWVox6W — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 1, 2023

Along with New Year greetings, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wrote, “Let Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s G-20 dream of ‘One world, one family, one future’ come true.”

May the new year 2023 bring all of us more Happiness, Success, Peace & Joy. Let Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s G-20 dream of ‘One world, one family, one future’ come true. Best wishes to all. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 1, 2023

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wished for his state to reach “new heights in every field”, besides hoping for health, progress and happiness for everyone.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said his government is striving to further improve the well-being of the people. “Seeing happiness on your faces is all that matters to me. That’s why I see my position as Chief Minister with a huge responsibility…. I am working tirelessly for the welfare of the people,” he said in a video message.

Stalin added that pro-people initiatives launched by his government would continue in 2023 as well.

आप समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को नव वर्ष 2023 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह नव वर्ष आप सभी के जीवन मे सुख, शान्ति एवं समृद्धि लेकर आए। हम विभिन्न जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं के माध्यम से वर्ष 2025 तक उत्तराखण्ड को सशक्त राज्य बनाने के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने हेतु संकल्पबद्ध हैं।#NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/km7vYwk7h5 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 1, 2023

Wishing the people of Uttarakhand a Happy New Year, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “We are determined to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand a strong state by the year 2025 through various public welfare schemes.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote, “On this occasion, with the concept of all-round development of the state and healthy Rajasthan, we wish for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.”

Devotees throng places of worship on New Year

Temples across the country saw devotees taking part in special prayers and processions to mark the beginning of 2023.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Arti being held at Varanasi’s Assi Ghat in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023 pic.twitter.com/BeyM8G6PEM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2023

The ‘Ganga aarti’ was performed at Varanasi’s famed Assi Ghat in the early hours of Sunday, with a large gathering present.

#WATCH | ‘Bhasma aarti’ performed in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023 at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/082McmeG1D — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 31, 2022

At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, the ‘Bhasma aarti’ dedicated to Lord Shiva was performed to celebrate the new year, with people from all over the world in attendance. According to its priest, Mahakaleshwar’s Bhasma aarti is believed to be the most special, as it is the only ‘Jyotirling’ among the 12 where the bhasma is applied on the ‘Shivling’.

Maharashtra | ‘Aarti’ being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/eBNHwVHiHg — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

An aarti was also performed at Mumbai’s Shri Siddhivinayak Temple during the early hours of Sunday.

Punjab: People visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, on the occasion of #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/PVMJbnluvQ — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

People also gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to start off their new year.

In Tamil Nadu, the St Luke’s Church in Chennai and the Infant Jesus Church in Coimbatore saw people offering prayers to mark the beginning of 2023.