New tax regime to adversely hit savings, poor support for manufacturing: RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Budget 2023

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has expressed dissatisfaction with the tax rebate announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech, saying it will impact savings, which is an important source of government borrowing. It has also said that the Budget does not provide sufficient support to the manufacturing sector at a time when India’s imports from China are at an “unprecedented” high.

“Swadeshi Jagran Manch believes that the new income tax system may give relief to the taxpayers in terms of ease in filing returns, with lower tax burden; but it can have an adverse impact on the savings being made by income taxpayers,” SJM convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement Friday.

“SJM impresses upon the government to tweak the tax regime to promote saving by the middle class, which is an important source of government borrowing and capital formation,” he added.

The organisation has found the Budget impetus to the manufacturing sector below expectations. “Although it was expected that there will be an emphasis on manufacturing in this Budget, SJM expresses its dissatisfaction over the lack of sufficient efforts, including hiking of tariffs on products, both final as well as intermediate products. Today the country is seeing an unprecedented amount of imports from China and a trade deficit, but the same could not catch sufficient attention of the Finance Minister,” Mahajan said.

Talking about government expenditure, Mahajan said, “According to the revised estimates (RE) for the year 2022-23, the total expenditure is expected to be approximately Rs 42 lakh crore. In comparison, a provision of about Rs 45 lakh crore has been kept this year (Budget Estimates), which means an increase of only 7 per cent.”

He added that expenditure has been limited, perhaps with an aim to limit the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent, however the burden of fiscal prudence is not being felt on capital expenditure. “Rather, increase in Capex is a welcome part of the Budget,” he said.

Overall, the SJM has found the Budget to be prudent and growth-oriented, and providing much-needed support to MSMEs, agriculture and tourism.