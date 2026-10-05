New Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh: ‘We have no wajood or aukaat outside Punjab and Congress’

Amid the raging factionalism and infighting within the Punjab Congress, the party leadership has appointed three-time Jalandhar Cantonment MLA and former India hockey captain Pargat Singh, as its state unit president. In an interview with The Indian Express, Singh, 62, speaks about a range of issues, including the state Congress’s internal dynamics, his predecessor Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and his plans for the Assembly polls due in February 2027. Excerpts:

*The rift between Warring and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi has been out in the open. Now that you have taken over, how will you ensure that you do not appear inclined to one side, and what would be Warring’s role now?

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Differences of opinion must exist in democracies and political parties. In a democracy, there is no place for dictatorship. I have taken everything positive as our target is much bigger. There are no factions. The organisation is united and there is a single target (of winning the Assembly polls).

One thing is clear for us as party workers: we have no wajood (existence) and aukaat (standing) outside Punjab and without the Congress. When there is no existence without the party and state, where does the question of factionalism arise from? It is just a narrative that has been created. In the Congress, everyone has the right to speak their mind.

Can anyone in the BJP or AAP speak openly against their leadership? Recently, the AAP suspended its Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana after he publicly raised the issue of teacher shortage. Is that democracy?

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Everyone is important and has a role to play according to his or her strength. We have to work together with Punjab as our focus and bring back the glory of “brand Punjab”.

*You describe yourself as a “full-back” who intends to take everyone along. What does this mean?

I have always been a team player. As a hockey player, I played as a full-back. Like anyone else in the team, the full-back has a particular role.

We need to identify where every player fits and give them a role accordingly. At the end of the day, the goal is to ensure victory for the team. Keeping that aim in mind, I will take everyone along.

*While the Congress has said it will fight the Assembly polls under a collective leadership, several leaders are seen as contenders to the CM’s post. How do you plan to handle the situation?

The decision on the chief minister is the prerogative of the legislators. Winning the election matters before that.

Candidates will be selected based on merit, surveys, winnability and character. Apart from these criteria, there must not be any other consideration.

Our priority is to build a strong organisation and win a majority of (the 117 seats). All senior leaders have agreed that victory is paramount in the first place.

*On what plank would the Congress contest the 2027 Assembly polls?

Our focus is to revive “brand Punjab”, which means every issue related to the state like the law-and-order situation, drugs, economy, Punjab’s mounting debt, farming, women’s safety come into the picture.

Like they (BJP) ask the Congress for “hisaab-kitaab (accountability)” for our 70-year rule, we will ask them about the 12 years they were in power. Also, we will ask for accountability from the AAP.

We are not here to make illogical allegations. Our focus is to present the Congress’s clear Punjab-centric narrative. The state has its own identity and concerns. We need to make Punjab the centre of our politics.

*Punjab is likely to see a multi-cornered contest with the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and Congress taking on the AAP. How do you view the WPD (Waris Punjab De)?

The WPD is like any other political party in the state. I see it just like that. Everyone has a right to float a party and contest elections. I wish them good luck. For me, what matters is to make the Congress victorious.