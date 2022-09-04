My new party will uphold Ganga-Jamuni culture: Azad at first J&K rally after leaving Congress

Setting the ball rolling for his second innings since quitting the Congress, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, while addressing a rally in Jammu Sunday, said that his new party will be envisioned on the lines of the Ganga-Jamuni culture as promoted by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Speaking for the first time since quitting the Congress, Azad asked the people to dismantle the walls of hatred being raised between them and help him take Jammu and Kashmir to newer heights.

He added that his new party’s main agenda would be restoration of statehood, protecting the rights of the local domiciles when it comes to land and jobs, addressing the problem of unemployment, and ensuring honourable and safe return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad being welcomed by supporters on his arrival at the Jammu airport, September 4, 2022. (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad being welcomed by supporters on his arrival at the Jammu airport, September 4, 2022. (PTI)

Talking about the name and the flag of his new party, he said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will be deciding that. “The name of the party and its flags will be in line with the Ganga-Jamuni culture as envisioned by Prime Minister Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru after India’s independence on August 25, 1947,” he added.

Expressing concern over the killings of migrants, including Kashmiri Pandits who had gone back to Valley as part of PM’s employment package, the former J&K CM said that the bloodshed should stop now.

Earlier, Azad arrived from Delhi to a rousing welcome from his supporters. Senior politicians, including former ministers, ex-MLAs, and members of various districts and block development councils were present at the rally.

Former MLAs Suhaib Lone, who had joined Apni Party, and Syed Bashir, who was a minister during the coalition government headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, too, were present on the dias.

He will be meeting party workers in Jammu over the next four days and move to Chenab Valley, Pir Panchal and other areas of Jammu division and also the Kashmir Valley.