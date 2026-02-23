New NSUI president interview: ‘Taking on RSS, reviving student union polls among top priorities’

Ever since he was announced as the national president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress’s student wing, on February 20, Vinod Jakhar’s phones haven’t stopped ringing. Holding the post of NSUI state president until his elevation, Jakhar scripted history by becoming the first NSUI president from Rajasthan.

Jakhar already has had a few firsts in his young political career. In 2018, he became the first Dalit president of Rajasthan University’s Student Union in nearly half a century since the RUSU first held polls. Contesting as an Independent after NSUI overlooked him, Jakhar polled more than the NSUI and ABVP candidates combined.

Advertisement

Coming from a humble, non-political background, Jakhar is seen as a self-made leader who is strongly opposed to the RSS. These are said to be the key reasons for his appointment. He speaks to The Indian Express about his appointment and his plans for the NSUI. Excerpts:

* What are your priorities as NSUI president?

First of all, the NSUI will work in an aggressive mode. There are several issues nationally, be it unemployment, paper leak, women’s safety, mental health, student union polls, or the RSS capturing campuses and spreading hate.

‘Agniveer’ is also an issue. The NSUI and our leader, Rahul Gandhi ji, have raised it earlier. And then children are also dying by suicide due to paper leaks, so we would want NSUI to help students with their mental health through programmes that motivate them and boost their morale.

Advertisement

Women’s safety and their respect on campuses and beyond is also an important issue. We want to ensure their well-being and that measures are taken to address their problems and concerns.

Another responsibility before us is the student union elections. They are on in only a few places. So, this will be our priority: to resume the elections. They are essential to bring in a new generation of leaders. Then, the education budget is being reduced gradually, which is also a cause for concern.

And the manner in which RSS has captured our institutions and created a hateful environment … I too had opposed (RSS) shastra poojan (weapon worship) programme at Rajasthan University and spent 18 days in jail. So, we have been challenging it.

* The NSUI lost ground in campuses and states. How will you rejuvenate it?

I believe that we can only add people if we connect with them through a sector, such as sports. If you try to connect with a student directly, they may not be inclined as they would think we’re doing politics. So, we will try to bring them with us through rachnatmak (creative) campaigns. And so we want to try something new, something creative.

I have a certain working style. If you see, I have not organised too many campaigns in Rajasthan, but I did plenty of creative campaigns, such as an 800-km cycle yatra. I will not limit the NSUI to student union polls or campuses. I will bring the NSUI on the streets, to the stadiums and parks, and connect through sports, nukkad natak, singing, and all the creative ways that will help the NSUI.

* What are the areas where you think NSUI has scope for improvement?

All the presidents work hard and on an ideological basis. Everyone has their own working style and manner; no one has been found lacking. I have a different working style, the one before me had a different style, and so on. I believe more in ideological and creative ideas.

* What will be your priorities in your home state, Rajasthan?

When I was the state president, I saw the problem of drugs everywhere in the state, although it is one of the biggest problems in the country, and not just in Rajasthan. I ran an anti-drug campaign during my tenure and administered an oath against drugs to about 25,000 persons. I also took out a cycle yatra against drugs. So, drugs are a big issue for me.

Beyond this, there are several issues in Rajasthan: we have also seen roofs falling on young students, other times it’s a fan; the infrastructure is very poor. I have visited all the (university) campuses, and we have fought towards clean and sturdy hostels, among other issues.

And now, since I have been handed over the responsibility nationally, we want to have a state president here who is active.

* Why were you chosen for this post? What was the turning point?

I believe that the aim of Rahul Gandhi ji, who himself conducted interviews for this post, is (to choose) the person who is standing in the last row, has been working despite a dearth of resources, is ideologically loyal and honest, and has been fighting against the RSS. So, I believe that was the turning point.

Rahul ji analysed all our work closely, all my programmes, be it the Aravalli Bachao campaign, or against drugs or for restoration of student union polls, etc. He perhaps liked the creative campaigns and hence gave me this responsibility.

* You are seen as a leader who belongs to the Sachin Pilot camp. Is that a fair assessment?

Our national leader is Shri Rahul Gandhi. He is Sachin Pilot’s leader, he is Ashok Gehlot’s leader, he is a leader to all the Congress party workers across the country. We believe that the Congress party is one and there are no factions. Our aim is to strengthen Rahul Gandhi and the Constitutional institutions in the country.

All the leaders are respectable and equal for me, be it Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Tika Ram Jully, Govind Singh Dotasra, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, or Harish Chaudhary. . . All the leaders in Rajasthan and across the country are respectable to me.