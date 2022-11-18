New Bengal Governor: Both TMC, BJP wait to see what it means for change, post-Dhankhar

C V Ananda Bose, a retired IAS officer from Kerala, was appointed West Bengal Governor on Thursday. Bose will replace La Ganesan, who was made the interim Governor of the state after the BJP fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar in the poll for the post of India’s Vice President. According to a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Bose’s appointment will be effective from the day he assumes office.

The appointment could be seen as a signal of a change in the relationship between the state government and Raj Bhavan, given past history. Bose’s predecessor and current Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar had been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, since his appointment to the Raj Bhavan in 2019, when Dhankhar had taken on the state government regularly over various issues.

Those serious confrontations even led to CM Banerjee blocking Dhankhar on Twitter, because of his frequent use of the medium to target her administration. From the law and order situation in the state to post-poll violence, and from corruption charges to lapses in bureaucracy, there were many flashpoints in their fraught relationship.

Using his Twitter handle, Dhankhar became infamous for tweeting every other day his criticism of the state government on a range of issues. He also shared an acrimonious relationship with WB Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, who last year complained to President Ram Nath Kovind about Dhankhar interfering in matters of the state government, after Dhankhar criticised the Speaker for stopping the video coverage of his speech in the House and even shutting down the Assembly gates on one occasion to deny him entry.

It took a turn for the worse when the state government decided to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as chancellor of state universities. On June 13, the state Assembly passed The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022. A day later, it also passed The West Bengal Private University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which appointed the state education minister as the Visitor of private universities in the state, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The bills are currently pending the Governor’s approval.

The TMC leadership had often accused Dhankhar of acting as “an agent of the BJP”, while the state BJP looked upon him as “the upholder of constitutional norms”. The TMC has also accused the Governor of not clearing bills awaiting his approval, thereby creating unnecessary hurdles in the functioning of the state government.

The relationship between the two offices appeared to improve somewhat after the appointment of La Ganesan as the interim Governor. While Ganesan attended Kali Puja at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence, the TMC supremo visited Chennai to attend a family function of Ganesan. Sources said the state government was content with the appointment of Ganesan, which, predictably, did not please the state BJP leadership a bit.

The sources also said the state BJP had conveyed its unhappiness to the central leadership, seeking Ganesan’s replacement at the earliest. It was learnt that the saffron camp preferred someone like Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan, given his regular run-ins with the state government.

So far, the TMC hasn’t explicitly expressed its observations on the new appointment. “I do not know whether a discussion was held between CM Banerjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the appointment was made. The state government was not involved in the process of selection of the new Governor,” said TMC MP Sougata Roy.

TMC sources said the state government wants the cordial relationship with Raj Bhavan that was rebuilt since Dhankhar’s departure, to continue.

However, the BJP appears keen to see what Bose brings to the table. “Not every appointment is made in consultation with others. First, they said they should have been consulted during the Presidential election. Now they want to have a say in the appointment of the Governor. Instead of interfering in such matters, they should focus on their responsibilities, and let the Centre carry out its duties and responsibilities,” said BJP national Vice President, Dilip Ghosh.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, welcomed the new Governor to the state. “I heartily welcome the appointment of Dr. C V Ananda Bose; IAS (retd.) as the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal. An eminent civil servant, he accomplished great feats in his career. Before retirement, he served as the Chief Secretary and Secretary to the Government of India,” Adhikari tweeted.

I heartily welcome the appointment of Dr. C V Ananda Bose; IAS (Retd.) as the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal.

The Congress claimed the new appointment came in the backdrop of a controversy. “The CM went to the house of interim Governor La Ganesan to attend a function. This caused discomfort in the state BJP. So we can feel that the appointment of the new Governor was a fallout of that controversy,” said state Congress President Adhir Chowdhury.

The CPI(M) urged the new Governor to protect the values and fabric of the Constitution, and not follow in Dhankhar’s footsteps. “It’s the Governor’s duty to maintain his dignity and uphold constitutional values. Let the Constitution be the new Governor’s guide. He must not get carried away by what the BJP or the TMC has to say,” said senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Bose, 71, is a 1977 batch (retired) IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, who has served in various roles at both Kerala and the Centre in the departments of Education, Forest and Environment, and Labour. He was the collector of Quilon district (now Kollam), and later Principal Secretary to the late Congress veteran K. Karunakaran during his term as Kerala CM.

Bose joined the BJP before the 2019 General Elections. During the Covid pandemic, he was asked by the Union Labour Ministry to prepare an action plan for the welfare of migrant workers.

A PhD from BITS, Pilani, Bose was a fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. As Director General of National Museums, he had headed the Supreme Court-appointed committee asked to conduct an inventory of the treasures of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.