NDA eyes Bihar Rajya Sabha sweep: JD(U) set to retain Ram Nath Thakur; BJP names unclear

The NDA is poised to retain JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur for another Rajya Sabha term from Bihar, even as it looks set to sweep all five seats in the March 16 elections amid a divided Opposition.

Thakur, son of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, is likely to be renominated as the party seeks to reinforce its Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) outreach centred around the Bharat Ratna awardee’s legacy.

Advertisement

The terms of JD(U) leaders Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Thakur, RJD leaders Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha end on April 9, 2026.

With 202 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly, the NDA is assured of four seats, two each for the BJP and JD(U). A candidate requires 41 votes to win. Even if the Opposition fields a nominee, triggering a contest, the NDA will need the support of just three additional MLAs to secure the fifth seat.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has 35 MLAs, AIMIM five, and the BSP one. Though their combined strength adds up to 41, there appears to be little possibility of consensus on a joint candidate.

Advertisement

“Ideally, we should contest the fifth seat, but the AIMIM may not back us. Our relations with the Congress are not particularly strong either. Let us see whether the Opposition can unite. Otherwise, it will be a cakewalk for the NDA,” an RJD leader said.

While the JD(U) is likely to retain Thakur, the party is unlikely to renominate Harivansh, who has already completed two consecutive terms. “So far, only Mahendra Prasad alias King Mahendra, Sharad Yadav and Basistha Narayan Singh have served more than two Rajya Sabha terms. Thakur could join that list, largely because of his father’s legacy,” a party source said. Another source indicated that former bureaucrat and the party’s national general secretary Manish Verma could be the second nominee.

Options before BJP

The BJP, known for springing surprises, is weighing several names. These include national BJP president Nitin Nabin and former MP Rama Devi. “It could be a mix of an upper caste and an OBC/EBC/Dalit candidate. It is difficult to predict,” a BJP leader said.

Other names in circulation include former Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Bihar Cricket Association functionary Rakesh Tiwari, and Rituraj Sinha. The leader added there was some ambiguity over Naveen’s prospects, noting that former BJP national presidents Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari had continued as MLAs for a considerable period after becoming party chief.

The most intriguing case is that of Kushwaha. He is understood to have sought a legislative position for his son Deepak Prakash, currently a minister, who must become an MLC by May to retain his berth. “The fifth Rajya Sabha seat has to be decided by the BJP and its junior allies. With the LJP (RV) ruling itself out of contention, the BJP has to work out a solution. Can Kushwaha bargain hard, especially when he faces dissent from three of his four MLAs?” a BJP leader said.

For now, Kushwaha’s advantage appears to be that other NDA allies, the LJP (RV) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), are not staking claim to the fifth seat. These smaller parties are reportedly negotiating for MLC berths, one-third of the 75-member Council, which will soon see vacancies.