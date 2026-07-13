NCP rift spills into open as Sunetra Pawar’s election faces legal challenge

The simmering discontent within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spilled into the open on Monday, with a senior office-bearer mounting a legal challenge to Sunetra Pawar’s election as the party’s national president even as working president Praful Patel publicly called for “corrective measures” in the organisation’s functioning. The twin developments exposed fresh fault lines within the party months after Ajit Pawar’s death.

National secretary Sachchidanand Singh has issued a legal notice to Sunetra Pawar, Praful Patel and the party’s national general secretary and election nodal officer Brijmohan Srivastava, challenging the organisational election process and seeking that Sunetra Pawar’s election be declared “illegal, non-existent and void”.

Advertisement

The developments come amid growing unease within a section of the party over its functioning after Ajit Pawar’s death, with some leaders privately expressing concern over what they describe as the increasing influence of Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar in organisational affairs.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Praful Patel acknowledged the challenges before the party. “It is difficult to fill in the vacuum created after the death of Ajit Pawar. The party needs to take corrective measures,” Patel said.

Although Patel did not refer to the legal notice or the organisational election, his remarks came on the same day that the challenge to Sunetra Pawar’s election became public, adding to indications of unease within the party.

Advertisement

The legal notice, issued on July 9, alleges that the party leadership violated the NCP constitution while electing Sunetra Pawar at the party’s national convention held at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome on February 26. According to Singh, a meeting held on February 17, 2026, following Ajit Pawar’s demise had decided that Praful Patel would serve as interim national president. However, he alleges that the very next day the process to elect a new national president was initiated without following procedures laid down in the party constitution.

Singh has alleged that the authority to convene a national convention and initiate the presidential election rested only with the authorised acting president and not with the general secretary. The notice further alleges that mandatory constitutional processes — including appointment of an independent election authority, publication of an election schedule, invitation of nominations and voting procedures — were bypassed.

The complainant also said that despite being the incumbent national secretary, he was neither formally informed about the convention nor given an opportunity to file his nomination or participate in the election process. He claimed he attended the convention in Worli and raised objections, but they were ignored.

Singh currently serves as the party’s national secretary and heads the NCP’s Jharkhand unit, having been appointed to the post in October 2024.

The notice gives the party leadership 15 days to withdraw the documents submitted to the Election Commission, declare Sunetra Pawar’s election and the list of office-bearers void, constitute an independent central election authority and conduct fresh organisational elections in accordance with the party constitution.

It warns that if these demands are not met, Singh will approach both the courts and the Election Commission. The NCP did not immediately respond to queries seeking its response to the legal notice.