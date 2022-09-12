scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

NCP meet: Sharad Pawar slams Centre, Ajit Pawar misses scheduled speech

Pawar targeted the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for issues ranging from price rise and communal discord to “misleading” the country on “Chinese incursions” on Indian soil.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the party’s national council meeting, in New Delhi, September 11, 2022. (PTI)

With several leaders of his party being under investigation by central agencies, NCP president Sharad Pawar struck a combative note on Sunday, saying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught them to “never surrender before Delhi”.

Addressing the NCP’s eighth national convention at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, Pawar targeted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for issues ranging from price rise and communal discord to “misleading” the country on “Chinese incursions” on Indian soil.

“We are proud of the fact that NCP works as a progressive party. If you look at the history of Shivaji Maharaj, he kept a model in front of us. It was about not surrendering before the rulers in Delhi,” Pawar said, urging party workers to put up a spirited resistance against the BJP.

Also read |As 2024 polls draw closer, Sharad Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces in Maharashtra, Centre

NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in jail in connection with money laundering cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange: ‘RBI should intervene only to curb vol...Premium
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange: ‘RBI should intervene only to curb vol...

Pawar, who has over the past few months emerged as a rallying point for anti-BJP parties, said at the meeting that working towards bringing about unity in Opposition ranks  “would be the NCP’s top priority”.

Mission Baramati |Pawar in its crosshairs, BJP ups the ante, takes battle to his fortress

In June, Pawar had turned down a combined Opposition request to contest as the presidential candidate. He had said at the time that he was happy to “continue my service for the well-being of the common man”, and later played a leading role in forging a consensus in favour of Yashwant Sinha, who lost against the NDA’s Droupadi Murmu.

On Saturday, the NCP adopted a draft political resolution. “Sharad Pawar has played an important role in bringing together these parties and putting up a united front to counter the NDA. We must strengthen this resolve and work towards the goal of opposition unity and make sure we achieve this successfully,” the draft resolution said.

Advertisement
Must read |BJP claims ‘will wrest Baramati seat in 2024’, NCP says ‘daydreaming’

There appeared to be a note of dissonance at the meeting, however, with former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar not delivering his scheduled speech.

When he was called on to speak, he was not found on the stage. Subsequently, senior party leader Praful Patel announced from the stage that Ajit had gone to the washroom and would speak when he returned. But the speech did not take place.

NCP spokesperson Sonia Dohan said when contacted that reports of Ajit Pawar leaving the meeting were false. “While returning from the washroom, the media accosted him and there was a delay of about seven to eight minutes for him to return to the stage. But he did return.”

Advertisement
Don't miss |Sena ‘defanged’? Amit Shah’s attack on Thackerays, and the loud silence

Meanwhile, in his speech on Sunday, Sharad Pawar accused the BJP of attempting to divert the attention of the youth from issues like unemployment by bringing up religion. “Karl Marx said religion is the opium for the masses. We will have to be alert and careful about the Union government’s divisive policies on the basis of religion, caste,” he said.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Sharad Pawar said that while speeches were made from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the need to uphold the rights of women, “the same BJP’s government in Gujarat sets free convicts who brutalised a woman, and killed her children and family members.”

12 names now dime a dozen |A Maha MLC list sees another political turn

Attacking the Centre on the national security front, Pawar termed the border crisis with China as “grave”.

“The PM had said that the Chinese army did not enter (Indian soil), but now it is clear that he had misrepresented facts,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 06:40:59 am
Next Story

BSF jawan injured in road accident airlifted to Kolkata in IAF chopper

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'RBI should intervene only to curb volatility, let rupee depreciate'
D Subbarao at Idea Exchange

'RBI should intervene only to curb volatility, let rupee depreciate'

Premium
Supreme Court to take up CAA challenge: where does the case stand?

Supreme Court to take up CAA challenge: where does the case stand?

Dua, and now this dargah has dawa too for mentally ill

Dua, and now this dargah has dawa too for mentally ill

Won’t mislead on 370... party in 10 days, will be azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Valley

Won’t mislead on 370... party in 10 days, will be azad: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Valley

NCERT approaches UGC for ‘deemed university’ status

NCERT approaches UGC for ‘deemed university’ status

Cyrus Mistry car crash: 'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Cyrus Mistry car crash: 'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
SFIO arrests ‘mastermind’ who set up shell companies linked to China

SFIO arrests ‘mastermind’ who set up shell companies linked to China

Goldy Brar approached accused to target Salman Khan
Sidhu Moosewala probe

Goldy Brar approached accused to target Salman Khan

China’s Li Zhanshu to arrive in Nepal today

China’s Li Zhanshu to arrive in Nepal today

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement