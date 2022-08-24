scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

National Conference says ready to fight J&K elections alone

The party also denounced “unfair treatment” meted out to it in PAGD and sought “immediate course correction” by the partners.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses the media after an all-party meeting, in Srinagar, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI)

In what could mean end of the road for the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of mainstream non-BJP parties in Jammu and Kashmir, its main constituent National Conference (NC) on Wednesday signalled that it is ready to contest the Assembly polls alone.

The party also denounced “unfair treatment” meted out to it in PAGD and sought “immediate course correction” by the partners.

The PAGD, with arch-rivals NC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) playing lead roles, was founded in 2020 to seek restoration of J&K’s special status, abrogated by the Centre on Aug 5, 2019.

“The provincial committee members unanimously resolved that JKNC should prepare and fight all 90 Assembly seats,” NC stated in an official release. The development comes weeks after NC chief Farooq Abdullah, who is also PAGD’s president, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, the alliance’s vice-president, had separately stated that the alliance will jointly contest the Assembly polls, if and when they take place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Playing down NC’s statement today, Mehbooba Mufti told The Indian Express, “We formed this alliance (PAGD) for a larger cause. It (joint elections) was a small part of it. There was a dominant view that we should contest the polls unitedly. If it doesn’t suit them (NC), it is okay.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Former J&K CM and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, who chaired Wednesday’s meeting in Srinagar, agreed to concerns raised by party leaders and assured them that interests of people and party will be safeguarded.

In its statement, NC also took potshots at “some constituents” of PAGD without naming them.

Advertisement

“The participants in the meeting expressed dismay over recent statements, audio jingles and speeches made by some constituents of PAGD targeting JKNC. They (NC leaders) felt it does not contribute to overall unity of the amalgam,” the party stated.

Sources in NC told The Indian Express that party leaders were referring to, among others, Mehbooba Mufti’s recent comment on 1987 J&K Assembly polls, in which malpractices were alleged and Farooq Abdullah subsequently became the CM. Mufti had remarked, “Sheikh-sahab was dismissed…people lost faith in elections. 1987 was the culmination of all election frauds because of which people of the Valley were forced to pick up weapons and we are still bearing the brunt of that.”

Besides, NC sources said, some jingles were played during PDP’s foundation day (July 28] that “sought to diss NC”. “The PAGD was formed to give direction to our discourse, not for elections,” NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

Advertisement

He said no conversations on contesting polls together were held with PDP at any point. On NC’s concern, Mufti said: “I can’t say what they mean by it. But for us, it is a large cause and we stand united on that.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 09:30:10 pm
Next Story

Woman who ‘misbehaved’ with guard at Noida society granted bail

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi HC dismisses FB, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI probe order

Delhi HC dismisses FB, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI probe order

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans
Live Updates

In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement