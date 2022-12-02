Politics | ‘Ambulance BJP’s star campaigner’: Congress wonders at ‘repeated arrival’ of the vehicle at Modi events

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopping his convoy during a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday to make way for an ambulance has triggered a political slugfest on social media.

While the BJP used the incident to assert Modi’s “sensitive” and “service-oriented” nature, the Congress pointed out that the PM’s convoy had similarly made way for an ambulance in Himachal Pradesh last month and alleged that these episodes were orchestrated. The Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly election results will be announced on December 8.

After the video emerged, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow in Ahmedabad makes way for an ambulance. It requires sensitivity. Compare it to irresponsible behaviour of Rahul Gandhi, who has no compunction mowing down standing crop, to make space for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. No wonder people trust PM Modi.”

Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow in Ahmedabad makes way for an ambulance. It requires sensitivity. Compare it to irresponsible behaviour of Rahul Gandhi, who has no compunction mowing down standing crop, to make space for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. No wonder people trust PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/haQ5XTivJp — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 1, 2022

Saying he was “proud to see the live example of a ‘pradhan sevak (people’s servant)’”, Rajya Sabha MP K Lakshman said the prime minister was “clearly illustrating the priorities”.

As the video began to be shared widely and started trending on Twitter, the Congress hit out at the BJP.

Indian Youth Congress’s national president Srinivas BV tweeted in Hindi, “In every election rally, the sudden coming of an ambulance very close to the prime minister without any security check, overtaking his vehicle is a matter of deep lapse in his security. What is your opinion???”

On Friday, BV said the lapse should be “investigated”. He tweeted in Hindi, “During elections, where PM is there, repeated arrival of ambulance without security check is not just a coincidence.” He added, “Ambulance should be included in BJP’s star campaigner list.”

हर एक चुनावी रैली में अचानक से बिना किसी सुरक्षा जांच के Ambulance का प्रधानमंत्री के एकदम करीब आना, उनकी गाड़ी को Overtake करना उनकी सुरक्षा में गहरी चूक का विषय है। आपकी क्या राय है??? pic.twitter.com/INFPzwayRb — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 1, 2022

Replying to Malviya’s tweet on the incident, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “Hey fake news peddler in chief, this is boring.

Time to change the scriptwriter.”

Sharing a video of its spokesperson Alok Sharma speaking to news channel Aaj Tak about the incident, in which he says “the ambulance waited for four to five minutes for the PM’s convoy and then moved”, the Indian Youth Congress’s Twitter account said, “Ambulance ki nautanki ka poora sach (The full truth of the ambulance stunt).” Sharma also claimed he had videos to prove the statement.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s social media head Y Sathish Reddy tweeted, “Elections & Ambulance Ft #Modi ji.”

While addressing an election rally in Chambi in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on November 9, Modi similarly stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance. “They say that nothing is more important than humanity. This scene explains this,” the Himachal Pradesh BJP had posted on its Twitter handle at the time.

In October, the official Twitter handle of Gujarat BJP shared a video of Modi’s convoy halting to let an ambulance pass. A PTI news report at the time said the incident happened when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad.