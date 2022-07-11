Narendra Modi’s message to embattled Soren in Deoghar infra push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Deoghar in Jharkhand on Tuesday to launch and inaugurate development projects worth Rs 16,835 crore, including the Rs 400–crore Deoghar airport, is being seen by political observers as a show of support for BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who, of late, has trained his guns on Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The CM, who has been under fire in the past few months over a mining scam and a money-laundering probe against his aide Pankaj Mishra, laid the foundation of government schemes worth Rs 200 crore in nearby Jamtara. This, according to state government insiders, was a ploy to keep the public’s focus on the governance provided by his administration.

In his first visit to the state since 2019, Modi will dedicate to the nation the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar, which has come up at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore. The airport will provide direct connectivity to Baidyanath Dham, which is a religious destination thronged by lakhs of pilgrims from across India annually. The annual Shravani Mela fair at Baidyanath Dham begins next week.

The PM will also offer prayers at “Baba Dham”, Dubey, who represents the Godda Lok Sabha seat of which Deoghar is a part, said in a statement. “PM Modi will also hold his longest-ever roadshow, of 11.5 km, in the district and later address a public meeting,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Soren held his own series of functions in Jamtara, about 70 km from Deoghar. Apart from inaugurating projects such as a paediatric intensive care unit and an oxygen generating plant, and laying the foundation of various road projects in the district (worth Rs 200 crore in total), Soren distributed welfare benefits to the tune of Rs 103 crore among 6,900 beneficiaries. He also announced the launch of the second phase of the doorstep delivery scheme “Sarkar Aapke Dwar (government at your doorstep)”.

Before Soren took to the dais, Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to “scare” the CM. Last week, the central agency raided more than a dozen premises linked to Mishra. The mining scam controversy has also hit the CM’s political capital. Ansari also brought up the issue of the death of 14 people in February while crossing the Barakar, a tributary of the Damodar, due to an unfinished bridge. Soren has promised to construct the bridge during his tenure.

Without naming the BJP, Soren criticised the saffron party’s “double-engine” government (the BJP ruled the state till 2019), and said: “There are reasons why the double-engine government of 20 years was ousted out of power in Jharkhand.”

A source close to the government said, “It is not a mere coincidence that the CM addresses the public before PM Modi’s rally merely 70 km away. He is trying to build the perception of people on the governance angle even though his name has taken a hit due to the mining controversy and ED raids.”

Soren publicises achievements

CM Soren said around 80 per cent of people in Jharkhand live in rural areas and poverty was all around. “The state government then took a decision to universalise the pension, that is providing pension to all the disabled, widows, and old-age pension to all above 60 years,” he told the audience. “Previous governments set out limitations in even getting pensions … and people used to spend thousands of rupees on middlemen to get their pension. Our government started giving rations to 15 lakh people through green cards (over and above the people covered under the National Food Security Act) … We recently gave appointment letters to 250 successful JPSC (Jharkhand Public Service Commission) candidates.”

Soren told the audience that his government was trying to be with people during “tough times”. He said, “We procured double the amount of paddy from the farmers in nine months than what we used to get every year in the past 20 years. But there are no rice mills to process the paddy into rice and give it to the poor. We have formalised the setting up of mills in the state.”

At the event, the government also played a five-minute video to show how it had transformed Jamtara, a district that carries the misnomer of being a cyber crime hub. The government claimed it had built 118 community libraries in the district catering to 5,000 students and started an elders’ club.

On Sunday, Soren visited Deoghar to chair a high-level meeting to take stock of arrangements for Modi’s visit. “The Shravani Mela is also going to be open for the public after a long time … the PM will also arrive on July 12 … that is why I had come to Deoghar to take stock of the situation,” he said.