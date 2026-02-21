Nara Lokesh’s man Friday: From TDP backroom strategist to key RS probable, who is Rajesh Kilaru

As Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gears up for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on March 16, a probable’s name seems to be on the list of every senior party leader: Rajesh Kilaru.

While Kilaru holds the relatively minor post of state executive secretary in the TDP, his role in the party, which is a key ally of the BJP in both the state and at the Centre, is much bigger, say party insiders.

According to these TDP insiders, Kilaru figures among some leading party probables for the upcoming Upper House elections to four seats from Andhra Pradesh, who include former state minister Devineni Uma Maheshwar Rao and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

Currently, the TDP has two MPs in the Rajya Sabha, including B Masthan Rao Yadav and Sana Satheesh Babu whose term will end in July.

Of the four vacant seats, the TDP, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is likely to stake its claim on three, leaving one for either of its two allies – the BJP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). The TDP has 135 seats in the 175-member state Assembly.

“Kilaru has been loyal to the party. His ties with the first family of the TDP goes way back,” a TDP source told The Indian Express. To begin with, Kilaru shares a 25-year-old bond with Naidu’s son and state minister Nara Lokesh. Kilaru and Lokesh were school classmates at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Hyderabad in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Kilaru went on to study engineering before receiving a Master’s degree from a US university.

When he returned from the US, he got a role as Lokesh’s aide. “He was instrumental in the 2019 and 2024 elections. He undertook the party’s campaign, helping Lokesh gain momentum. In 2024, he was instrumental in getting Prashant Kishor on board for the TDP, boosting the morale of ordinary workers,” a TDP leader said.

Kilaru was said to have also taken a hit for his proximity to Lokesh and Naidu when the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was in power in Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024, says those close to him. He was questioned by the state CID over the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam for which Naidu was jailed for 53 days in September 2023.

After being questioned in the CID probe, Kilaru became known more widely in TDP circles. The media-shy leader talked to media soon after he was questioned by the police. “He was always an inner-circle man. Now he is man Friday of Nara Lokesh,” a party source said.

Some TDP leaders say Kilaru’s elevation to Delhi’s power corridors

would be “necessary” given the party’s crucial alliance with the BJP. “In the 1990s, the TDP had a big say in Delhi. Now, yet again, as we are an important player at the Centre, Kilaru has been instrumental in building political networks,” a TDP source said.

Between 2019 and 2024, a number of TDP leaders like former Union minister Sujana Chowdary and MP C M Ramesh had jumped ship and joined the BJP.

“Over a period of time, the TDP’s political networks eroded and had to be revitalised, especially when Chandrababu Naidu was imprisoned. At this time, Kilaru was one of the people who stepped up,” a TDP source said. “TDP needs such young loyalists who will be able to take the party forward,” another party leader said.

Kilaru’s role is also considered significant as the party transitions from the Naidu era to Lokesh’s, TDP insiders say. “He is responsible for bringing in a bunch of young leaders to hold key posts in the government.”

Andhra Pradesh is also in the process of building a capital from scratch in Amaravati. “The capital is every Andhra person’s dream. We need the Centre’s support in building it. We need a loyal voice to speak for us clearly in Delhi’s political circles,” a party leader said.

However, a section of the TDP’s old guard seems uneasy over Kilaru’s rise.

“He has brought in a new style of functioning behind the scenes. He is part of the new TDP team and is very keen on Lokesh’s rise to power. We are of the opinion that Naidu still has a long innings to play,” a senior party leader said, admitting that there was friction between the old guard and young leaders like Kilaru. “Only people whom Chandrababu Naidu selects will be sent to the Rajya Sabha. We will see if Kilaru will make the cut,” the leader added.