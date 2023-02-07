Nana Patole: Maharashtra Congress firebrand in eye of Thorat storm, no stranger to controversy

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole, 59, who is at the centre of a party row over the recent MLC polls that led to Balasaheb Thorat’s resignation as the Congress Legislature Party leader, is known to be a fiery leader who has had a tumultuous political career

since he joined the grand old party several decades ago.

A prominent OBC leader, Patole was first elected as an MLA on the Congress ticket from the Lakhandur (renamed as Sakoli in 2009) Assembly constituency in Bhandara district in 1999. Despite being the ruling party’s MLA, he was one of the vocal MLAs who at times used to slam his own government on farmer-related issues.

After two terms as the Congress MLA, Patole contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election as an Independent against high-profile NCP leader Praful Patel from the Bhandara-Gondia seat, where he lost. He then joined the BJP and contested the Assembly poll from Sakoli on its ticket a few months later and won.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Patole contested from Bhandara-Gondia on the BJP’s ticket and this time defeated Patel. His stint with the BJP, however, did not last long, even as he became one of the first saffron party MPs to speak out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues.

He quit the BJP and returned to the Congress in December 2017. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he unsuccessfully contested against Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. Later that year, however, he went on to win again from Sakoli on the Congress’s ticket.

Subsequently, as the Uddhav Thackery-led Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP joined hands to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Patole was elected as the Assembly Speaker. His brief stint as the Speaker, too, was eventful. He suo motu took up a breach of privilege motion against the then chief secretary Ajoy Mehta for allegedly not responding to communication from his secretariat on issues raised by legislators. He asked the state legislature to frame a law to give voters the option of using ballot papers besides EVMs in the local bodies and Assembly polls. He also suo motu brought in a resolution seeking OBC census in the state, which was adopted by the House.

In February 2021, Patole resigned from the Speaker’s post. Days later, he was appointed as the state Congress chief. Following his resignation, the MVA could not get another Speaker elected with the vacant post increasing the woes of the MVA last year when rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde raised a banner of revolt against CM Uddhav Thackeray and went on to form their own government along with the BJP.

Known for his aggressive moves, Patole’s stint as the MPCC chief has also been stormy with a party section having been miffed with his “unilateral” and “autocratic” way of functioning.

During the MVA regime, Patole’s criticism of allies NCP and Sena used to irk their leaders, leaving the Congress leadership to do the firefighting. He has often been criticised by several senior Congress leaders for his “reluctance” to take them into confidence before naming the party office-bearers or holding meetings. Recently, not a single senior leader could make it to the extended state executive meeting held in Nagpur as it was alleged that they were not consulted about it.

In December 2021, Patole roped in BJP leader Chhotu Bhoyar for the Nagpur local body MLC election against state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Despite party leaders opposing the move, Bhoyar was given the Congress’s ticket, resulting in Bawankule’s easy win.

During the Maharashtra leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Patole drew criticism from within the party for his alleged “negligible efforts” in facilitating it, which was then managed by a group of senior party leaders.

In the last week’s MLC polls, a group of Congress leaders from Vidarbha united against Patole in ensuring that Sudhakar Adbale is picked as

the party’s candidate from Nagpur. Patole, sources said, was batting for two other names. Adbale went on to win the seat, causing a major upset for the BJP.

According to sources, the Thorat-Patole row erupted after the party denied ticket in the MLC election to the Nashik graduates’ constituency to Satyajit Tambe, Torat’s nephew, and instead gave it to his father and sitting MLC Sudhir Tambe despite their preference for Satyajit’s candidature. Eventually, Satyajit emerged victorious with Patole rushing to suspend Tambes from the party.

A former MPCC chief and minister, Thorat has now reportedly shot off a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that he would not be able to work with Patole due to the latter’s “anger” towards him.