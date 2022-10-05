HashtagPolitics | Congress, BJP call KCR greedy for renaming his party; Owaisi welcomes move

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday changed the name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to give a “national identity” to his party before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the opposition Congress and BJP slammed him and alleged political greed behind the renaming.

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy alleged Rao has killed the existence of Telangana by renaming his party and wants to fulfill political greed. On the other hand, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao claimed that Rao’s plan to enter national politics will be “misadventurism”, adding that even in Telangana his government is struggling financially.

Rao said that there was no “Telangana Model” as claimed by the KCR and it exists only in his “fictitious imagination”.

“This is not the first time a regional party has nurtured national ambitions. Many regional parties since 1947 have tried and failed. AIADMK, DMK, TDP, SP, BSP, RJD, JD(U), TMC and recently Aam Admi Party are few,” Rao said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI.

However, the move was welcomed by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and Tamil Nadu’s VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan who were present at the renaming ceremony and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“My best wishes to the party on their new beginning,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

JD(S)’s Kumaraswamy and Thirumavalavan of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi shared on their official Twitter handles the photographs of the ceremony being attended by them.

“Desh ke neta KCR” chants reverberated and similar slogans were seen in posters during the function.

Significantly, the name change move comes against the backdrop of next year’s Telangana Assembly election and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Rao’s move to foray into national politics coincides with the announcement of schedule for Munugode bypoll in Telangana by the Election Commission. The polling is scheduled to be held on November 3 and votes would be counted on November 6.

The BRS would showcase the welfare programmes being implemented in Telangana like ‘Rythu Bandhu’ investment support schemes for farmers and ‘Dalit Bandhu’.

In 2020, the BJP emerged as a force to reckon with in Hyderabad civic poll and also won Assembly constituencies in bypolls held to segments including Huzurabad.

The BJP leaders have been vigorously focusing on Telangana as part of the party’s efforts to expand its footprint in southern parts of the country.