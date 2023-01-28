What’s in a name? Could mean a re-election, discover two Haryana panchayat samitis

In a major faux pas in Haryana, the ‘wrong’ election was apparently conducted for the post of a Panchayat Samiti chairman, thanks to two Panchayat Samitis having the same name — Barwala — one in Hisar district, the other approximately 200 km away in Panchkula district.

According to the State Election Commission’s (SEC) list, the Barwala at Serial No. 10 was supposed to elect a “woman” candidate, while the other Barwala, at Serial No. 11, was supposed to elect a candidate who is “other than a woman”. However, at both Panchayat Samitis, men were elected to the chairs. Incidentally, the respective districts were not mentioned against any of the seats in the list.

Now, the SEC has sought clarification from the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of both Hisar and Panchkula districts, and asked them “not to give charge to the elected Chairperson, till further notice”. As the SEC and the Panchayat Department look for a way to wriggle out of this situation, it is clear that the SEC will have to get the election to at least one of the two Panchayat Samitis re-conducted.

Meanwhile, both DCs are adamant they have conducted the correct election in their respective areas.

Referring to their claims, the SEC has written, “The DC, Hisar is claiming that the post of Chairman for Barwala Panchayat Samiti in Hisar district is for the ‘other than women’ category, and that he has overseen the correct election. He has sent the name of the elected person (who is ‘other than women’) for notification to the SEC, Haryana. Similarly, the Panchkula DC has also got the election for the post of Chairman for Barwala Panchayat Samiti (in Panchkula district) conducted for the ‘other than women’ category, and has also sent the name of the elected person (who is also ‘other than women’) for notification to the SEC, Haryana.”

The SEC added, “ln view of the confusion, the SEC, Haryana has kept on hold the notification of both offices, till clarification is issued by your office [respective DC offices of Hisar and Panchkula] and the matter is sorted out. You are requested to immediately issue clarification to the SEC, Haryana, on which Chairman post — Barwala in Hisar or Barwala in Panchkula — is to be reserved for ‘women’ (of the unreserved category), and which is to be earmarked for ‘other than women’? After receiving this clarification from your office, the SEC, Haryana will direct the DC of either Hisar or Panchkula, as the case may be, to conduct election for the post of Chairman, Panchayat Samiti, afresh. A copy of clarification to be issued by your office must also be endorsed by the DCs of Panchkula or Hisar. Copies of communication received by the SEC, Haryana from the DCs of Hisar and Panchkula, are enclosed for ready reference and for taking appropriate decision in the matter.”

According to officials, one possible reason for the goof-up is that the list of Panchayat Samitis does not mention the district’s name next to that of the Panchayat Samiti. Officials added that Block Development Officers (BDOs) in both Panchayat Samitis had even sought clarification from the Panchayat Department before the elections. When no reply was received, they went ahead with the elections. In the Barwala Panchayat Samiti of Hisar, Satish was elected as Chairman, as was Rajiv Rathore in the Samiti in Panchkula. Both now claim their election was correct, and would approach courts if it were to be re-conducted.