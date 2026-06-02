BJP picks old RSS hand Nagendra Nath Tripathi for outreach to ‘neglected’ Sangh Parivar elders

Senior RSS functionary Nagendra Nath Tripathi, who was appointed on Monday as the BJP’s national organiser for its newly created assignment of “outreach to senior karyakartas”, has had an organisational career spanning nearly four decades across the RSS, ABVP and BJP.

BJP leaders say Tripathi’s latest role draws upon his long organisational experience and extensive network among senior Sangh Parivar workers. The party’s outreach initiative is aimed at identifying veteran karyakartas who have devoted decades to the organisation but may not currently occupy organisational or administrative positions, sources said.

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“He (Tripathi) and several grassroots stalwarts like him have been associated with the larger Sangh Parivar for decades, having given their whole lives to the ideology but, given the demands of their respective roles, relegated to the background,” a source said.

BJP sources said the party leadership was of the opinion for a few years that because of its priorities of connecting more parties with the NDA fold and focussing on poll preparations, several of its core workers had been feeling “neglected”. “It is for this reason that the party decided to deploy Tripathi,” sources added.

Tripathi, 71, was until recently serving as Kshetriya Sangathan Mantri (regional organisation secretary) for Bihar and Jharkhand, based in Ranchi. His appointment to the new party role would lead to his base being shifted to Delhi as the BJP seeks to strengthen engagement with senior and long-serving workers of the Sangh Parivar.

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Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district, Tripathi began his journey as a full-time RSS pracharak. In 1988, while serving as Vibhag Pracharak in Azamgarh, he was deputed to the ABVP and assigned responsibilities in eastern UP. Over the following years, he worked in various organisational capacities and gradually emerged as one of the RSS’s key organisational hands in the Hindi heartland.

His growing responsibilities eventually saw him elevated as Kshetriya Sangathan Mantri, overseeing organisational work across UP, Uttarakhand and Bihar. Sangh Parivar members who have worked with him describe him as a low-profile organiser with extensive grassroots contacts across the Sangh Parivar network.

A major turning point in Tripathi’s career came in 2002 when he was deputed from the RSS to the BJP and appointed general secretary (organisation) of the UP unit. The move coincided with a significant organisational restructuring within the party. Since the early 1990s, the BJP’s organisational structure in UP had been divided into four regions, each headed by a separate general secretary (organisation). In 2002, the party abolished that arrangement and restored a unified structure for the state.

Tripathi was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the BJP’s organisational affairs across the entire UP, effectively becoming the sole general secretary (organisation) for the state. The position is considered one of the most influential organisational posts in the BJP, serving as the key link between the party and the RSS.

On January 8, following Nitin Nabin’s elevation as the BJP’s national working president, The Indian Express had reported that his incoming team would reflect more synergy and coordination between the party and the larger Sangh Parivar.

Tripathi remained in his UP role for nearly a decade, a period during which the BJP worked to consolidate and expand its organisational network in the state. However, after 2002, the BJP came to power in UP only in 2017.

Just ahead of the 2012 UP Assembly elections, Tripathi was shifted to Bihar and assigned responsibility of the party’s organisational affairs there. His charge was later expanded to include Jharkhand, where he continued to work closely with both the RSS and BJP functionaries.

According to BJP leaders, Tripathi and a team of senior functionaries are expected to undertake extensive tours across the country to maintain contact with veteran workers, address their grievances and ensure that their contribution to the organisation continues to be recognised.

His appointment is also being viewed within the party as an effort to strengthen coordination between the BJP and the RSS while ensuring that experienced organisational hands remain closely connected to the Sangh Parivar’s evolving structure.