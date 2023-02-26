As Nagaland votes tomorrow, Opp failure to even put up a full contest powers NDPP-BJP alliance hopes

AS NAGALAND votes on Monday, the ruling coalition of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP is the only pre-poll alliance in the race, and looks in a much stronger position than other parties in the fray.

Contesting in a 40:20 ratio as in 2018, with the NDPP fighting 40 seats, both parties repeatedly emphasised the strength of their partnership. BJP leaders who flew in from outside the state also vouched for NDPP candidates in different constituencies.

North East Democratic Alliance convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was seen campaigning for Hekani Jakhalu in Dimapur-III, Salhoutuonuo Kruse in Western Angami, and Vikheho Swu in Pughoboto. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first visit to Eastern Nagaland, addressed a public meeting alongside NDPP leader and CM Neiphiu Rio in Mon, jointly campaigning for the alliance’s nine candidates in the district. Of those, three are from the BJP and six from the NDPP.

The focus on the unity of the alliance was also seen in a joint campaign song released by them, peppered with Hindi lines and containing the BJP’s trademark slogan “Sabka saath, sabka vikaas”.

Sukrita Baruah writes | Grappling with electoral politics, Nagaland’s newest party sticks by idealism as it pitches for system change

Given that the Naga People’s Front (NPF) – which was in power for 15 years and had the highest number of MLAs in 2018 – could field candidates in only 22 constituencies out of 60, and the virtual decimation of the Congress after drawing a blank last time, the NDPP-BJP alliance has reason to be confident. Some of the Opposition is also dented by the fact that all parties last year came together on a joint platform to press for resolution of the Naga political issue.

Rio claimed the partnership would get “40 to 50 seats”. Sarma said there was no point in voting for candidates other than those of the alliance. “They have already decided to sit in the Opposition,” he said, in a jibe at the fact that no other party is in the fray in more than 30 seats.

More on Nagaland Polls | In Nagaland, youth flag familiar problems: high unemployment, few govt jobs

Among them, the LJP (Ram Vilas), which is contesting in 15 seats, and the RPI (Athawale), in the fray in nine seats, have already pledged their support to the BJP, which is their ally in other states.

Advertisement

Given the state of play, the remaining parties have been speaking of only “playing kingmaker” in a post-poll arrangement.

The NDPP-BJP wrapped up their campaign with a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. However, expectations regarding a promising announcement on the Naga political problem were belied, with the PM address in Dimapur silent on the issue.

The Congress’s lukewarm contest was also reflected in its campaigning. The Gandhis stayed away, with only senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor putting in an appearance, where they attacked the BJP over the unresolved Naga political problem.

Advertisement

“The Modi government does not have the political will to put into effect the agreed solutions to the Naga political issue and has cheated the people of Nagaland and the country,” Kharge said.

Security personnel are on high alert ahead of voting, with Wokha, Mokokchung, Dimapur, Noklak, Meluri, Chizami, Zunheboto and Phek declared sensitive areas. Additionally, all inter-state borders have been sealed.

Votes will be cast in 59 Assembly constituencies since the BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi has already won unopposed from Akuluto constituency, after his opponents pulled out of the race.

Around 13.17 lakh voters will be casting their ballot, of which men slightly outnumber women.

2018 election results

NPF: 38.78% vote share, won 26 of 60 seats

NDPP: 25.3% votes, won 17 seats of 40 it contested in alliance with BJP

BJP: 15.31% votes, won 12 of 20 20 seats

Cong: 2.07% votes, 0 seats of 18 contested