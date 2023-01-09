As the current Nagaland Assembly’s tenure draws to a close, a familiar refrain is building up in the state from different quarters – “solution to the Nagaland talks before election”. With the state expected to see polls in February, all eyes are now on an anticipated visit to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.

In 2018 too, a month to go for the Assembly elections, a combination of organisations had come together to form the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations to press for the same. With the committee claiming the support of seven Naga insurgent groups, 11 political parties had signed a joint agreement saying they would not contest the polls. However, the committee had dissolved soon after, as parties went ahead and fought the elections.

Now, with elections again near, the ‘Naga National Political Groups’ or NNPGs, Opposition parties and tribal bodies have again raised the demand.

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on January 6, the Naga Hoho, the state’s apex tribal body, issued a statement questioning the “sincerity and habitual rhetoric of the government of India with regard to the Indo-Naga political settlement”.

Since last year, the state has had an Opposition-less government, with all parties coming together on a joint platform to seek a solution to the Nagaland problem. The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government in Nagaland has the NDPP, BJP and two Independent MLAs as partners, with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) joining hands with them.

Since 21 NPF MLAs decided to merge with the NDPP last year, the 60-member Assembly has 42 NDPP MLAs, 12 BJP MLAs, four NPF MLAs and two Independents.

The NPF has announced now that it will contest against the NDPP-BJP alliance in the coming elections. However, NPF Legislative Party Leader Kuzholuzo Nienu told The Indian Express, while it prioritises a solution to the Naga election over an election, it will contest once the polls are notified. “As a political party, we have no other option… If we all abstain from taking part in the polls, President’s Rule will be imposed (in the state), which is not right for the people,” he said.

The Congress, however, believes the government’s resignation, seeking a settlement, was the only way forward. Congress state president K Therie said: “There is a time to make decisions and this is the year we have to make decisions… If there is any sincerity in the UDA government, they should submit their resignations to the Union Home Minister, and ask him to implement a political solution… If the BJP is honest, they should stand by their commitment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the issue has been resolved… The BJP in the state should demand settlement, implementation of a political solution. If not, both the UDA and BJP can only be termed as traitors, liars,” he said.

Theria also accused Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of being hand-in-glove with NSCN (IM) supremo Thuingaleng Muivah, in not wanting to resolve the political problem, and said the settlement should be arrived at based on points agreed between the NNPGs and the Union government. A delegation of the All India Congress Committee is scheduled to arrive in Dimapur on Tuesday to raise heat on the issue.

Formal talks between the government and NNPGs are said to have concluded in October 2019, but a final agreement has not been arrived at yet, with a stalemate over the NSCN (IM)’s demand for a separate Naga national flag and constitution persisting.

Worryingly for the Centre, the NNPGs’ Working Committee has also issued a strong statement, accusing the state BJP leadership of “playing with fire” and agreeing with the Congress for a solution before the elections. “If elections are enforced in Nagaland against the people’s demand for an honourable and accepted negotiated political settlement, men like Temjen Imna Along (state BJP president) will most certainly ensure a wipeout of the BJP from Nagaland,” its statement last week said.

Along, who is also a minister in the state government, said parties should not link elections and a political solution to the Nagaland issue. “A government has to be formed before the tenure of the Assembly ends, while for a solution, talks are on between the government of India and Naga political workers… We are all praying and hoping for a settlement, but the process of development and progress has to continue.”

The JD(U), which had won one seat last time, also feels the Centre should try for a final settlement before the polls. “Since the mandate of the 2018 polls was an election for a solution, we want to have a solution before the coming elections,” JD(U) leader Anil Hegde said recently, adding: “We believe that failure to resolve the Naga political issue is at the root of instability in Nagaland.”