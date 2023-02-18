Nagaland women outperform men in voting, but none has got enough votes to win

AS 13,17,634 voters exercise their franchise in the elections to the 14th Legislative Assembly of Nagaland on February 27, one of the foremost questions will be if the state will elect its first-ever woman MLA.

One of the nine states voting this year, in what is being seen as a prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nagaland has many things unique to it when it comes to politics. Barring one, all its 60 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, its women voter turnout has mostly been higher than men, candidates have frequently been elected unopposed, and Independents play an important role in the state’s politics.

And then there is that: no woman MLA still.

The dichotomy

Since Nagaland became the 16th state of the Indian Union on December 1, 1963, Nagaland has seen 13 Assembly polls – with no woman ever winning a seat. This is despite the fact that the state, whose sex ratio at 931:1000 as per Census 2011 is slightly lower than its neighbours, outperforms many others on several gender equality indicators like literacy rate.

There have even been Assembly elections in Nagaland with no women candidates in the fray.

Like its first, in 1964. At the time, the state had 40 seats, for which 73 contested. They were all Independent, and they were all male.

In the second Assembly elections, in 1969, only two women were in the fray for the 40 seats. Both lost by big margins.

In the 1969 Nagaland election, for the first time, 80.51% of the women voters cast their ballot compared to 76.47% of the men — the only state where this was seen that year, when elections were also held in Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Advertisement

Women as more enthusiastic voters than men would start emerging as a trend in other states only much later.

In Nagaland, women would go on to outnumber men in voting participation in all elections after that – barring 1993, 1998 and 2003 (see graph).

However, the trend of women failing to win polls continued. Like in the 1964 election, there were no women candidates in the fray in the third (1974), fourth (1977) and 9th Assembly polls.

Advertisement

In the 5th Assembly elections held in 1982, there was only one woman in the race — Rano M Shziaz, who happened to be Nagaland’s first Lok Sabha MP. She contested as an Independent from Western Angami, and lost. Shziaz till date remains the only woman elected to the Lok Sabha from Nagaland.

(In 2022, BJP leader S Phangnon Konyak would become the first woman Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland.)

Also read | Naga political solution not in sight, to cast shadow on Assembly polls

In the 6th Assembly polls, held in 1987, three women contested; while in 1989 (the 7th Assembly elections), 15 did — the maximum so far – with all forfeiting their deposits.

In the 8th Assembly elections, in 1993, the number again dropped, to a single woman candidate, who lost her deposit.

In the 10th Assembly elections, in 2003, there were three women candidates, none of whom could save their deposit.

Advertisement

In 2008 (the 11th Assembly elections), four women contested, with three losing their deposits. This time the JD(U), BJP and NCP were in the race, and fielded a woman candidate each.

In the 2013 Assembly elections, there were two women in the race, while in 2018, five women contested, and all lost their deposits.

Advertisement

Something did change though in 2018. For the first time, women outnumbered male voters in absolute terms as well, apart from voting percentage (4.98 lakh women voted, compared to 4.87 lakh men).

Uncontested victories

This is another trend rarely seen so frequently in other parts of the country. At least six Assembly elections — 1964, 1974, 1977, 1993, 1998 and the current one — have seen unopposed elections of some candidates. This time, the BJP’s Kazheto is set to win from the Akuluto constituency after other candidates dropped out.

Advertisement

In the maiden Assembly election of 1964, 14 of the 40 members of the House were elected uncontested.

In the 1974 Assembly elections, two candidates were elected unopposed; and in 1993, one.

In 1998, as many as 43 of the 53 Congress MLAs in the Assembly, which had 60 seats by then, were elected unopposed.

There has been another change since last year. With rival parties coming together with the ruling coalition on one platform to demand talks on the Nagaland issue, the state has had a virtually Opposition-less Assembly.

Independents on the decline

A dominating force in the past, their numbers in the House are falling. In the 1964 Assembly election in fact, all 40 candidates were Independents. But in the last Assembly elections, of the 11 Independents in the fray, only one won. Their combined vote share came down to 4.28 per cent.

Still, barring 1989, there has not been a single occasion when an Independent has not reached the House.

Sway of regional parties

The Congress has been contesting Assembly elections in Nagaland since 1977. While it subsequently posed a tough fight to the regional parties, its base has shrunk now. The BJP too has not made much of a headway despite attempts to make inroads in the state. Regional players like Nagaland People’s Front have consolidated their ground.

Overwhelmingly Christian state

As per the Census 2011, of Nagaland’s total population of 19.78 lakh, 87.93 per cent (17.39 lakh) were Christians, followed by 8.75 per cent Hindu (1.73 lakh), 2.47 per cent Muslims, 0.34 per cent Buddhist, 0.13 per cent Jain, 0.1 per cent Sikh, and 0.16 per cent others / Classified.