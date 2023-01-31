No buzz in Nagaland on Day 1 of nominations, parties yet to name candidates

The Assembly election process in Nagaland started off on a slow note on Tuesday, with no nominations being filed on the first day. All major parties have yet to finalise their list of candidates.

The gazetted notification for the Assembly election, scheduled for February 27, was released Tuesday. The notification officially kicks off the election process, but all major political parties said they were still in the process of finalising their list of candidates. The last date for filing nominations is February 7.

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) said it would release its candidate list and election manifesto on February 3. While party leader K Azo Nienu earlier told The Indian Express that the party would contest between 25 to 30 seats, he said Tuesday, “We have very good numbers. They are on the rise but are under scrutiny. These could go down as well. So we don’t know yet how many seats we will be contesting.”

A BJP leader said the party would distribute tickets “in a day or two” while the state Congress’s election committee met on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) — the joint banner of seven armed Naga outfits that joined the peace talks after renewed negotiations between the Union government and the NSCN (IM) in 2015 — appealed to prospective candidates on Monday to refrain from filing nominations.

Its statement said, “Once more, the Indian elections have been forced upon the electorates of Nagaland despite the conclusion of the political dialogue between the Government of India (GoI) and Naga negotiating groups. It is regretted that the unrestrained voice and demand of the Naga Tribes and Civil Societies for solution and not election have been set aside to allow the so-called democratic exercise.”