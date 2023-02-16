Ex-Nagaland CM T R Zeliang comes full circle in hope to stay in the loop

Former Nagaland Chief Minister Taditui Rangkau Zeliang, 70, has been a key player in the many twists and turns of Nagaland politics in the last 20 years. A seven-time MLA, who won his first Assembly elections in 1989, he has also been a Rajya Sabha MP, between 2004 and 2008.

Zeliang was initially in the Congress and served as a Cabinet minister in the S C Jamir-led government. He left the Congress in 2003 to form the Nagaland Congress. The party subsequently became a part of the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Current Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was also a part of the NPF, being a CM from the party between 2003-14. Zeliang first became the CM in 2014 when the seat was vacated by Rio when he became a Lok Sabha MP.

Zeliang’s tenure, however, was rocky. He stepped down from the position in 2017 in the face of mounting pressure from agitating tribal bodies after his government attempted to hold urban local body polls with 33 per cent reservation for women.

However, he was sworn in as CM again later that year after a floor test in the Assembly. The same year, leaders loyal to Rio formed the Nagaland Democratic People’s Party (NDPP) to oppose Zeliang’s leadership.

In 2018, with Zeliang as its primary face, the NPF managed to be the single largest party in the House, with 27 seats. But it was edged out of the government formation process by the newly formed NDPP-BJP alliance.

In yet another manoeuvre, the NPF joined the BJP-NDPP alliance in 2021 to form an Opposition-less government to seek a solution to the Naga political question.

The final twist came in 2022, when Zeliang led a group of 21 NPF MLAs to jump ship to the NDPP. Many saw it as a move for political survival. After this, the NPF’s strength in the House was reduced to just four MLAs.

This time, he is once again contesting from his stronghold Peren, but the scenario is entirely changed. In 2018, he was the incumbent Chief Minister and Rio’s rival. This time, he is on the side of the Rio-led NDPP, which had threatened to displace his leadership.

At a campaign rally in Jalukie town recently, Zeliang said his decision to move to the NDPP was driven by the need to be a part of the ruling dispensation. “Our alliance is good for the constituency and Peren district as a whole. The target is to sit on the side of the ruling benches and not merely be an MLA,” he said.