Naga People’s Front general secy: ‘Whoever forms govt will need our help (on Naga political issue)… we’ll see whether we join it, all options open’

The once-powerful Naga People’s Front (NPF) that was in power in Nagaland from 2003 to 2018 has been in decline ever since rebels broke away from it and formed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in 2018. Despite that, it won 26 seats in the Assembly elections that year. This year, the party contested 22 seats and its tally plummeted to two while its vote share fell from 38.78 per cent in 2018 to just 7.1 per cent.

NPF general secretary Achumbemo Kikon, one of the party’s two MLAs, spoke to The India Express about the party’s performance and its next moves: Excerpts:

Despite the difficult condition your party faced before the elections, were you expecting just two seats?

In Meghalaya, BJP contested all 60 seats but they also won only two seats. They are a national party (laughs). For those of us who contested for the people, we did so despite all odds, because the Nagaland people have an issue, which is yet to be resolved. And our party, ever since its formation in 1963, has been fighting for an honourable, acceptable, and inclusive solution. We also talk about good governance, development, peace, progress, and so on. Our party has stood the test of time. It has sustained for the past six decades and you must know that except in 1998, when we didn’t contest because of a call from Naga civil society to refrain from participating in the election, we participated (in elections) from 1964 to 2023. People love this party and are behind us.

It’s just that for the past five years, we were in the Opposition and we were left high and dry. These days, elections need a lot of resources to fight. Our party normally approaches the electorate on the basis of our manifesto, principles and ideology. This time, we put up only 22 candidates, out of which two retired in the midst of the campaign. Out of 20, we got two. But I must say that those who lost, did so by small margins. So you cannot say that Naga people have rejected this party per se. It’s just that we were short of resources and could not cope with the ruling dispensation. We don’t believe in money or muscle power … We may be down for the time being but we are not out.

Throughout the course of campaigning, NPF leaders insisted that the party would be a part of the new government. Now that the results are in, is that still something you are working on?

The BJP and the NDPP have already cornered more than the magic figure to form the government. But, for us, our focus is more on the Naga political issue. In that regard, whether Mr A or Mr B forms the government, they will need the support of the NPF because we all have to actively facilitate bringing about peace and an honourable solution. On that basis, we will see how the government formation will take place. After that, we will see whether we will be a part of the government. All options are open as of now.

Now that the elections are over, what is the road ahead for the party?

We have to start from scratch. But this party is deeply rooted in the grassroots, in the villages. It will be a Herculean task, but we will definitely jot out some programmes so that our party cadre at the grassroots are rekindled. We have to reposition our party functionaries everywhere. Slowly and steadily we have to strengthen this party. It represents the pride, prestige and identity of the Naga people.