Nadda targets Naveen Patnaik, says it’s time Odisha joins development yatra

TWO DAYS after BJP president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his party has the potential to rule the state for the next 100 years, BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the regional party, listing some of its “failures”.

Addressing two public meetings at Tumudibandh in Kandhamal and Banpur in Khurda, Nadda also sounded the poll bugle for the next general and assembly polls due in 2024 by appealing the people to vote for the BJP in the state.

“For the development of Odisha, it is imperative that the lotus should also bloom in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is time the people of Odisha also join the development yatra,” he said.

Contrary to the regional party’s decision to celebrate completion of party’s silver jubilee in Puri, the BJP, which is increasing its footprint in the state, selected Kandhamal for Nadda’s rally.

In August 2008, Kandhamal district had witnessed communal riot following murder of VHP leader Laxamananda Saraswati and four of his disciples at Tumudibandh ashram. A year later, Naveen had severed the alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2009 polls calling it “communal”

Raising the emotive issue of the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar (treasure house) of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Nadda asked as to why the BJD has failed to protect the gems and property of Lord Jagannath. “Where are the keys of the Ratna Bhandar? Where has the original keys of the Mahaprabhu disappeared? Naveen babu is roaming around with duplicate keys. Is Naveen babu running an original government or a duplicate government? He will have to answer all these questions. Why has he failed to protect the Ratna Bhandar, he will have to answer this?” said Nadda.

The BJP president also took on the Naveen Patnaik dispensation over the “deteriorated” law and order situation and crime against women.

Advertisement

“According to the NCRB report, the cases of crime and atrocities against women have doubled. Odisha is also leading in the trafficking of women and youth. Women are not at all safe in Odisha. Atrocities against Dalits and Tribals are at its peak. Odisha police is even more under attack by criminals. Such government has no moral right to remain in power,” said Nadda.

Criticising the BJD government for not opting for the Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Nadda said the Prime Minister is running the world’s largest health insurance scheme, which is benefiting over 55 crore people, particularly the poor, backward, Dalits and tribals across the country.

“In Odisha, this scheme has not been implemented by the Naveen Patnaik government, thus committing the sin of depriving poor and needy people of the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna. I want to ask Naveen Patnaik ji, what is the fault of the people of Odisha? Why are you not allowing benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojna?” asked Nadda.